Teen Mom Chelsea Houska stuns in tight weekend jeans

Chelsea Houska is showing off her stunning figure and cute weekend style while enjoying her downtime. The busy mom of four, gearing up for her Farmhouse Fabulous reality series next year, updated her Instagram stories over the weekend, posting both a style haul and a gal pal moment with bestie Sabrina DeJong.

In a quick photo shared with her 6 million+ followers, the former Teen Mom 2 star stunned in a low-cut top and tight jeans after spending Saturday night with Sabrina.

Chelsea Houska stuns for weekend outing in tight jeans

The low-key snap, also featuring Sabrina’s tiny baby, showed Chelsea in a bathroom and backed by chic faucets.

The South Dakota-based star, looking trim since welcoming fourth baby Walker over the pandemic, sizzled in faded black jeans, also showing off her curves in a tight red top with a deep neckline and fun sheer sleeves.

Chelsea was holding a drink as she grinned and showed off her new darker locks, with a repost caption reading:

“We had so much fun tonight filming in their beautiful home.”

The caption likely refers to the farmhouse-style mansion Chelsea and 2016-married husband Cole DeBoer have spent recent years doing up.

Chelsea, who exited Teen Mom 2 last year, will return to screens via her new HGTV series in 2023.

“Chelsea and Cole are spirited young entrepreneurs breaking ground in the home renovation business,” Betsy Ayala, SVP of Programming & Production at HGTV, revealed.

“We’ll showcase their optimism and youthful creativity throughout the series and we’re sure their 8.6 million Instagram followers will love every minute of it!” she added.

Chelsea Houska ‘can’t wait’ for new reality series

Meanwhile, Chelsea stated: “We can’t wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up-with four kids in tow- showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home.”

Chelsea shot to fame on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom 2. She continues to raise kids Aubree, Watson, Layne, and Walker with hunky hubby Cole. The couple is now focused on Chelsea’s lucrative Aubree Says homeware line, plus their Itzy Ritzy collabs. Of course, they’ve also got their hands full prepping for their new show.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 and is slated to premiere in the near future.