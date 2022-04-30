Teen Mom Chelsea Houska stuns in tight spandex shorts

Chelsea Houska in a dark top. Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

Chelsea Houska is stunning as she shows off her post-baby body in a skintight pair of shorts. The former Teen Mom 2 star, now done with the franchise that made her famous, was this weekend back to her usual Lily & Lottie haul, posting various outfits and shouting out the brand she boasts a collection with.

Chelsea is the most-followed Teen Mom face on Instagram. The mom of four was all smiles as she walked fans through her casual outfit, also showing off the results of her careful diet wince welcoming her fourth baby in 2021.

Chelsea Houska shows off stunning figure

Chelsea filmed herself in selfie mode from her stylish South Dakota home.

The Aubree Says founder was in the Murphy Distressed hoodie in a “relaxed, flowy fit” she said she is “obsessed with.” Posing in tight black bike shorts, Chelsea afforded a view of her toned and tan legs as she also wore white sneakers, saying she was modeling the “charcoal color that I have on.”

Chelsea said “look how cute!” as she also held up the hoodie in various colors. “If you buy one, you get a free pair of the biker shorts,” the former MTV face added, offering her fans a sweet discount.

Chelsea’s deal with Lily & Lottie also extends to the brand’s sister company, Lauribelles.

Chelsea Houska in selfie mode wearing shorts. Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

Chelsea Houska explains Teen Mom departure

Business is booming for the reality star who also boasts a collab with retailer Itzy Ritzy, plus her own Aubree Says homeware collection. The star made headlines in November 2021 for confirming she was exiting Teen Mom, posting a family photo with husband Cole Deboer and her kids and telling fans:

“MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years. After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last.” She added: “We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.”

Also gone from the Teen Mom franchise are Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham and Teen Mom 2 face Jenelle Evans.