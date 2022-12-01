Teen Mom: Briana DeJesus shares why she ‘hates’ being on TV and the reason she broke up with Bobby Scott

Briana broke up with her boyfriend Bobby Scott on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter explained why she ended her relationship with Bobby Scott and the reason she “hates” being on TV.

Since 2012, Briana has been sharing her storyline with Teen Mom viewers. She began on 16 and Pregnant before moving to Teen Mom 3, then Teen Mom 2.

This season on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the franchise’s latest spinoff, Briana debuted her now ex-boyfriend, Bobby Scott.

Their relationship was short-lived, however. In the Tuesday, November 29 episode of The Next Chapter, Briana broke up with Bobby, claiming that he wasn’t as emotionally or physically available for her as she had wished.

Following the episode, Briana took to Twitter where she shared her thoughts on her public breakup, explaining why she dislikes being in the public eye.

Briana shared E! News’ tweet, which shared a link to a clip of Briana and Bobby’s breakup.

Briana DeJesus ‘hates’ being on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

“Why is this even news?” Briana asked of E! News sharing the clip in a since-deleted tweet. Next, she explained what she “hates” about appearing on a reality TV show.

“Ppl break up every day [sic] I hate being on tv only bc ppl blow up every little thing that happens in ur life,” Briana tweeted. “Give me a break.”

Continuing on Twitter, Briana went on to explain her reasons for breaking it off with Bobby. The tweets were captured by Teen Mom Fanz on Instagram, seen below.

“I think for me…I needed to see actions instead of just hearing someone say they are there… going radio silent proved otherwise to me,” Briana wrote, adding that she felt misunderstood by Bobby when she tried to open up to him about her mental health challenges.

As TMTNC viewers learned earlier this season, Briana was diagnosed with bipolar depression.

Briana continued to gripe about what she felt Bobby lacked, saying that she didn’t feel as though her energy was “being reciprocated,” forcing her to end things.

On top of her mental health issues and Bobby’s lack of availability, Briana told her Twitter followers that no male figure in her life has ever “truly been there” for her. Because of her history, Briana admitted she had trouble believing Bobby’s promises, and after not hearing from him for weeks, she decided to break it off.

Briana’s relationship with Bobby Scott caused a stir at MTV

Briana and Bobby’s relationship may have been short-lived, but it ruffled a lot of feathers. Reportedly, because Bobby was a security guard working for MTV when he met Briana, their relationship was forbidden.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Briana and Bobby’s coupling caused a mass firing among the staff of Teen Mom security guards. A source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, “Producers, crew members, and even some of the cast members are pissed. Because of Briana and Bobby, so many great people lost their jobs, and those people did nothing wrong.”

Last month, before her breakup with Bobby aired on MTV, Briana confirmed that she was single during an Instagram Live, telling her followers that she intends to remain boyfriend-free for quite a while.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.