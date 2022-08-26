Teen Mom: Briana DeJesus giving daughter Nova privacy while filming, says kids at school are ‘mean’

Briana revealed that her eldest daughter Nova is reluctant to film for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter due to “mean” kids at school. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Charlie Steffens/AdMedia

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Briana DeJesus revealed that she’s been more lenient about her eldest daughter Nova filming since kids at school have been “mean” towards her.

Briana has shared her personal storyline with Teen Mom viewers since 2012 when she joined Season 4 of 16 and Pregnant.

The Orlando, Florida resident then joined the cast of Teen Mom 3 before switching to the cast of Teen Mom 2 in 2017. Viewers have watched Briana struggle with failed relationships and family issues while raising her two daughters, Nova, 10, and Stella, 5.

Briana shares Nova with her ex, Devoin Austin, and her daughter Stella with another ex, Luis Hernandez and Teen Mom 2 viewers feel as though they’ve watched her girls grow up on the small screen.

Ahead of the premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Briana dished on how she’s preparing for her kids getting older and how they feel about filming for the show in a recent interview with Too Fab.

During the interview, Briana was asked, “As your kids are getting older, how are you preparing for that?”

The 28-year-old reality TV star revealed that Nova is old enough now to realize that she’s a reality TV star in her own right and isn’t always comfortable with filming, so Briana has been letting her call the shots.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Briana DeJesus says daughter Nova doesn’t always want to film

“That’s a good question because Nova’s getting older,” Briana answered. “She’s basically a pre-teen now and she has her moments where she just doesn’t want to film and I have to respect that.”

Briana noted that Nova is at the age where she chooses whether or not to film and she respects that about her daughter.

“I brought her into this – she didn’t really have an option – so now that she’s older, I’m letting her pick and choose when she wants to choose and when she doesn’t,” Briana shared.

Briana says ‘kids are mean at school’

Unfortunately, Briana told the outlet that Nova’s schoolmates haven’t exactly been nice and she’s tried to shield the 10-year-old from mean comments from her classmates.

“And I’m trying to give her as much privacy as possible because kids are mean at school and I don’t want her to go through that,” Briana added. “I’m struggling with that and I’m trying to figure out what’s the best situation for Nova.”

As for Briana’s 5-year-old daughter, Stella, however, she’s ready for the limelight: “Stella loves the camera. She’s like, ‘let me put my glasses on, I’m ready.'”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on TLC.