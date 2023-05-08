Teen Mom: Briana DeJesus’ ex Luis Hernandez arrested

Teen Mom star Briana DeJesus’ ex, Luis Hernandez, has been arrested in Florida.

The 37-year-old has reportedly been taken into custody on several charges.

According to reports obtained by The Sun, Sanford Airport Police picked up Luis in Orlando, Florida, in the early hours of May 6.

The outlet reported that Luis is facing three charges: driving while his license was suspended, revoked, canceled, or disqualified; failure to appear for Driving While License Suspended or Revoked; and Expired registration for a mobile home.

Luis was also charged with Failure to Appear stemming from two January 2023 warrants. One of the warrants, issued on January 6, 2023, is for failing to appear for his arraignment from a previous charge, driving with a suspended or revoked license.

The other warrant, also issued on January 6, was for another failure to appear, this time for operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration more than six months.

According to his previous traffic citations — one on August 14, 2022, the other on December 4, 2022 — Luis’ plates had expired in 2020, leading to him being pulled over.

Court records indicate that Luis also has multiple cases open involving tolls. His custody status is listed as “bonded,” He is due in court on June 5.

Luis has been absent in his and Briana DeJesus’ daughter Stella’s life

Luis is known by Teen Mom viewers for being absent in his and Briana’s 5-year-old daughter Stella’s life. Luis repeatedly no-showed Stella, letting her down and angering Briana.

Despite her complaining about Luis being an absent father, Teen Mom viewers were shocked when Briana hooked up with her ex. Briana contracted an STD from Luis during their one-night stand, which played out during one of Briana’s segments on Teen Mom 2.

Briana’s romantic flings on Teen Mom 2

Several of Briana’s romantic relationships have played out during her time on the Teen Mom franchise. Briana and her first baby daddy, Devoin Austin, the father of her 10-year-old daughter, Nova, didn’t last.

The two dated during high school but broke up during Briana’s pregnancy. They’ve since improved their co-parenting relationship, however.

Briana also had a fling with Javi Marroquin, her nemesis, Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband, causing her and Kailyn’s years-long beef.

Briana also dated John Rodriguez, which was another brief relationship, got engaged to Javi Gonzalez only to break it off months later, then entered into a relationship with Bobby Scott, a former MTV security guard.

Briana and Bobby didn’t last, either, and as Monsters and Critics reported in April 2023, she is dating a new man named Johnny.

The Teen Mom star debuted their romance in an Instagram Story. Johnny affectionately referred to Briana as his “boogie,” and she shared a photo of him relaxing in bed, adding a red-heart emoji to the pic. It’s unclear if Briana and Johnny are still together.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.