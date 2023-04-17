Teen Mom: Briana DeJesus debuts her new man

Teen Mom star Briana DeJesus was spotted spending some time with a new man in her life.

After breaking up with her ex-boyfriend, Bobby Scott, during an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Briana took some time to focus on herself and her daughters, Nova and Stella.

However, after spending several months as a single woman, it looks like she’s found love again, and things are serious enough that she debuted his identity on social media.

Over the weekend, Briana shared videos of herself and a man who goes by @allhail_johnny on Instagram.

First, Briana shared one of Johnny’s Instagram Stories on her own. In the video, Johnny filmed Briana as she walked in front of him in a parking lot at night.

Briana looked refreshed and happy, donning a black jacket and matching leggings paired with athletic shoes for a casual look. Briana was all smiles as she looked over her shoulder at the camera before turning to walk away. Johnny captioned the clip, “My boogie 💚 @_brianadejesus.”

Briana DeJesus goes public with her new romance

In another Instagram slide, Briana shared her own video, this time featuring Johnny, who was cozied up in bed, seemingly browsing on his phone. Johnny had a slight smile on his face as Briana filmed him, zooming the camera in and out on his face. She captioned the video with a simple red heart emoji.

In her third slide, Briana recorded a song that was playing in the car, Baby Father, by YOVNGCHIMI. Johnny was behind the wheel as Briana recorded him driving and tagged his Instagram handle at the bottom of the slide.

Briana didn’t provide details about Johnny, and his Instagram profile doesn’t contain much personal information about him. His Instagram bio simply reads, “💲 PHL🛩️FL”

Over on Reddit, some Teen Mom fans caught wind of Briana’s Instagram activity and new man and reacted to the MTV star’s latest beau.

Teen Mom fans aren’t hopeful about Briana’s latest relationship

One of Briana’s critics called Johnny “Another guy that will be in and out of the girls’ lives.”

Teen Mom fans on Reddit reacted to Briana’s new man, Johnny. Pic credit: u/VermicelliMother1662

“I give it 2 months,” commented another Redditor who doesn’t have much faith in Briana’s latest relationship.

Mocking Briana’s statements, another Teen Mom viewer commented, “I’m going to stay single, work on myself and focus on my girls! Until the next guy comes along, anyway.”

“Here we go again 🙄,” penned one more critic.

Briana’s other relationships have fizzled out on MTV

It remains to be seen if Johnny will make the cut and appear on future Teen Mom: The Next Chapter episodes as Briana’s love interest. Her last few relationships have been televised, but as Teen Mom viewers know, none of Briana’s former boyfriends have lasted very long.

Briana’s relationship with Bobby stirred up quite a bit of controversy. Bobby was a security guard working for MTV, and because of restrictions about cast members dating MTV employees, their relationship reportedly caused a mass firing of employees within the network.

It looked as though things were going well, however, so the breakup came pretty suddenly. Just last summer, Briana gushed to Page Six about her and Bobby’s relationship, calling it her “first real, mature relationship.”

“I feel like in the past I’ve dated without purpose, and now I’m dating with purpose,” Briana told the outlet. “I’m enjoying my life right now, and there’s a lot to come.”

In addition to her breakup with Bobby, Teen Mom viewers have watched Briana break it off with Javi Marroquin, Luis Hernandez, John Rodriguez, and Javi Gonzalez, all of which were televised during her time on Teen Mom 2.

Time will tell if Briana and Johnny’s relationship has what it takes to last longer than her previous ones and if they get serious enough to televise their romance.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.