Teen Mom: Brawl sends moms home during filming for The Next Chapter

Briana and Ashley were involved in a brawl during filming for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter hasn’t even premiered yet, but there has already been a fight that got some of the moms sent home.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the moms from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 will combine casts for the latest spinoff, The Next Chapter, premiering in just a few days.

Among the cast representing Teen Mom 2 are Ashley Jones and Briana DeJesus, who reportedly got into an altercation involving their moms, Tasheilia Chapple, aka Pastor Tea, and Roxanne DeJesus, aka Roxy.

News of the brawl first came to light on Friday night when Ashley shared several Instagram Story slides accusing someone of trying to physically attack her mom, Tea.

Ashley shared a photo of herself and Tea and wrote, “If you come for my mom and physically try and attack her or push up on her I will always step in. You get what you get cause to me you’ve started a war.”

In subsequent slides, Ashley claimed that during a cast dinner, Briana’s mom Roxy confronted Tea before picking up a chair and threatening to throw it at her. Ashley claimed that things calmed down until Roxy instigated another tiff when she “bumped” Tea in the kitchen and refused to apologize. That’s when Ashley says Briana got involved on behalf of her mom, which prompted Ashley to then get involved too.

Ashley Jones accuses Briana DeJesus’ mom Roxanne of ‘trying to attack’ her mom

For her part, Briana said that despite signing an NDA for the show, she’s coming clean about the brawl and has threatened to press charges against her co-star. Briana, via her Instagram Stories as seen in the IG post below, also claimed that Ashley spat in someone’s face, noting that “bodily fluids went flying all over the place.”

Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Ashley, Briana, Tea, and Roxanne were sent home for their behavior, which reportedly happened while they were filming in Oregon. Apparently, MTV’s producers made it clear that physical violence wouldn’t be tolerated during filming.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

A source close to The Ashley claims that “Roxanne made a comment about how the grandmas from the show need to be supportive of each other and [Tea] took it as a jab at her.”

“They started screaming and cussing at each other and tried to get at each other but it was broken up by security,” the source added, but it didn’t end there.

Teen Mom stars Briana and Ashley could face legal action

When the four ladies were in the kitchen together, that’s when the source says things turned physical: “Ashley spit on Briana, and then someone started throwing stuff. It got more physical before it was finally broken up. But all four of the women were fighting each other.”

The insider also tells the outlet that the moms all signed legal documents “promising they would not get physical with each other, so now there is a possibility of legal action.”

Cameras reportedly caught the action in real-time, but it’s unclear at this point whether any of the footage will be shown on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter or whether Briana or Ashley will return to the franchise. Stay tuned as more information on this story comes to light.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.