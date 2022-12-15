Teen Mom: Ashley Jones responds to not being invited to Cheyenne Floyd’s wedding

Cheyenne uninvited Ashley from her wedding, and Ashley shared her reaction. Pic credit: MTV

During the latest episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, viewers learned that Cheyenne Floyd uninvited Ashley Jones to her wedding.

Cheyenne insinuated that after news came to light regarding Ashley’s involvement in a brawl during filming for Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion, she decided it was best Ashley didn’t attend her nuptials with Zach Davis.

Ashley told her mom, Pastor Tea, that Cheyenne sent her a text reading, “I don’t think it’s appropriate for you to attend the wedding.”

Most other moms from the Teen Mom franchise were in attendance, except for Briana DeJesus, who was stuck in Florida during Hurricane Ian.

Following the episode of The Next Chapter, Ashley took to Twitter to respond to a Teen Mom viewer who commented on the scene.

“I mean in all honesty do ya’ll really think Ashley would have started something at the wedding ? Come on be serious,” the Teen Mom fan tweeted.

Ashley Jones says she ‘denied’ Cheyenne Floyd’s wedding RSVP

In response, Ashley explained that she wouldn’t have caused any trouble if she had attended Cheyenne and Zach’s wedding and explained why she chose not to go.

“Never in 1 million years,” Ashley tweeted, continuing, “But that is why I wasn’t going to attend. I already felt her vibes at TMFR. Days before she sent the text I denied the RSVP.”

Pic credit: @_mermaidbarbie/Twitter

Cheyenne addressed disinviting Ashley to her wedding following the previous episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which teased the clip.

Cheyenne hints that Ashley’s Teen Mom Family Reunion brawl was to blame

Taking to Twitter as well, Cheyenne told her followers, “Everyone on the cast was invited to our wedding then we filmed TMFR two weeks before our wedding and things changed. That’s all.”

Apparently, Ashley’s brawl with Briana during the taping of Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion changed Cheyenne’s mind. Ashley and Briana were involved in a scuffle that got the castmates sent home and caused the camera crew to go on strike.

Ashley and Briana blamed each other for the events that unfolded. According to Ashley, Briana’s mom, Roxanne DeJesus, picked up a chair and threatened to throw it at Ashley’s mom, Pastor Tea, before bumping into her without apologizing.

Briana accused Ashley of spitting in someone’s face, claiming that “bodily fluids went flying all over the place.”

A trailer for Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion was recently released, and it shared a snippet of the feud that went down in the kitchen. Briana could be seen lunging at Ashley and had to be held back by security guards in the clip as the two exchanged heated words.

Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion debuts on January 3, so viewers can watch for themselves and find out what happened.

The reunion for Season 1 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesday, December 20 at 8/7c on MTV.