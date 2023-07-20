Teen Mom: Are Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin back together? Here’s what we know

A lot has changed since we last saw Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin together on Teen Mom.

The former couple fell in love as high school sweethearts and share an 11-year-old daughter, Nova. But their love story didn’t last long, and they broke up shortly after Nova’s birth.

Fast forward to over a decade later, and Briana and Devoin are still butting heads most of the time.

Last season, the exes couldn’t even share a stage during the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 1 reunion. Devoin refused to sit next to Briana, politely declining to allow her to join him to sort through their issues.

So, when Devoin got friendly with Briana during Episode 1 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2, it threw viewers (and Briana) for a loop.

While visiting Jade Cline and Sean Austin in Indiana, Devoin and Briana shared a room — what could that possibly lead to, right? — and although Briana was cordial toward Devoin, he wanted to take things a step further.

Briana declined to let Devoin share her bed, but she did agree to have dinner with him after their trip. Devoin admitted that he’s thought about rekindling their romantic relationship, catching Briana off guard.

Although Briana played bashful, she had a glimmer in her eye that got Teen Mom viewers thinking there could be a romantic relationship in the future for her and Devoin.

After Wednesday night’s episode, Teen Mom viewers and the cast headed to social media to share their thoughts about Briana and Devoin’s interactions, and there were quite a few posts from Teen Mom fans who were curious whether Briana and Devoin will give love another chance.

Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin tease Teen Mom viewers about getting back together

Adding to the comments all over social media, Briana and Devoin added fuel to the fire with their own social media activity.

Ahead of Wednesday’s episode, Briana held a Q&A in her Instagram Story, and of course, one curious follower wanted her to spill the tea on a possible reconciliation with Devoin.

“Would you consider getting back w/ Devoin?” they asked, noting how much he and Briana have grown.

Briana and Devoin are keeping their followers in suspense regarding their relationship status. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/@devoinaustin/Instagram

Briana kept mum, however, and answered, “You guys have to tune in tonight to see what happens!!!!!”

Devoin joined in on the action and reshared one of Briana’s Instagram Story slides in which one of her fans told her to give him another chance.

Briana responded by tagging Devoin’s IG handle and adding a slew of side-eyed emojis. Devoin reacted with his own eye emoji, again leaving Teen Mom viewers in the dark about his and Briana’s relationship status.

Over on Twitter, Briana continued to tease Teen Mom fans. When asked whether she and Devoin are dating now, again Briana let the side-eyed emoji do the talking.

Then, when asked whether there is a “full sibling in Nova’s future,” Briana used three side-eyed emojis, further perplexing her followers.

Briana continued to tease her Twitter followers. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Twitter

Briana admitted during her dinner date with Devoin that his being in and out of Nova’s life early on, coupled with his gambling addiction, was reason enough for her not to pursue anything romantic with him.

Briana wanted Devoin to show that he was serious about possibly getting back together by setting up an appointment for them to attend couples therapy.

What do Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers think about Briana and Devoin reconciling?

If you ask Teen Mom viewers, it’s a toss-up — some would love to see Briana and Devoin get back together, while some feel they’re split up for a good reason.

Reacting to the clip of Briana and Devoin’s date on Teen Mom’s official Instagram, one viewer felt there was no harm in trying and wrote, “What the heck.”

“I hope they get back together,” voiced another Instagram user.

Teen Mom viewers had mixed reactions to Briana and Devoin rekindling their romance. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

However, one of Briana’s critics warned Devoin, “RUNNNN!!! She ain’t worth it at all!”

“They both have disrespected each other in ways I just couldn’t,” commented another Teen Mom viewer. “Stoppp it, it’s a no for me.”

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.