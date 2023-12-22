Teen Mom alums Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau expecting second child

Congratulations are in order for Javi Marroquin and his girlfriend, Lauren Comeau. The Teen Mom alums are expecting another baby together!

After reconciling their romantic relationship earlier this year, it looks like Javi and Lauren are ready to settle down.

The lovebirds announced the happy news on Instagram in matching posts.

In the post, a sonogram of their impending bundle of joy was framed and hung on their Christmas tree as an ornament.

The photo frame gave away the baby’s gender with its pink color and the words “It’s a girl” written across its border.

“Christmas came early & we got our sweetest wish 💖 little sister coming this summer & we couldn’t be happier,” read the accompanying caption on the post.

Lauren and Javi’s Instagram fans and followers expressed their joy for the couple, heading to the comments to wish them well.

Teen Mom fans congratulate Javi and Lauren on baby No. 2

Among the comments were some questions from some curious fans.

One such fan wanted to know Baby Girl Marroquin’s due date. Lauren revealed that the little one is scheduled to debut in June 2024.

Lauren and Javi’s daughter is due in June. Pic credit: @lauren3elizabeth/Instagram

In response to another comment, Lauren confirmed that she and Javi conceived their daughter during a recent trip to Italy.

“Yes little Italian baby,” Lauren wrote.

Lauren and Javi’s baby-to-be was conceived in Italy. Pic credit: @lauren3elizabeth/Instagram

Lauren and Javi are already parents to one child, their five-year-old son, Eli. Javi and his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, also share one son, Lincoln.

Others noted that Javi’s son, Lincoln, will now be a big brother to two sisters. That’s because Lincoln’s mom, Kailyn, is due with fraternal twins, one son and one daughter.

Lincoln will also have five brothers when Kailyn’s twin son is born, joining Lincoln’s big brother Isaac and his younger brothers Lux, Creed, and Rio.

Lauren and Javi have a rocky relationship history

Lauren and Javi’s reconciliation earlier this year shocked some Teen Mom fans. The duo went through a rough spot after Javi was reportedly unfaithful with another woman in the home he shared with Lauren.

Teen Mom fans blasted Lauren for taking Javi back after the cheating scandal, especially after their fights turned physical.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, in July 2021, Lauren filed a restraining order against Javi because she felt “threatened.”

Javi alleged that Lauren “hit him in the face” and “kicked him” multiple times. This came on the heels of Javi filing an order of protection against Lauren for allegedly “punching” him in front of their son, Eli.

Hopefully, Lauren and Javi have worked out their domestic issues for good, especially for the sake of their growing family.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.