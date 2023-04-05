Teen Mom 2 alum Vee Rivera has a new collection dropping this week, and she showcased her beauty and photography skills to promote her brand.

Since her time on MTV, Vee has built her career as a podcaster, social media influencer, and business owner.

Vee, whose full name is Vetzabe, co-hosts two podcasts, Baby Mamas No Drama and Vibin’ & Kinda Thrivin’, and also owns her beauty brand, Vivid Belleza.

The brunette beauty took to her Instagram Story this week to share a stunning photograph of herself, which highlighted her prowess as a businesswoman and her talent behind the camera lens.

For the gorgeous image, Vee posed seated on the ground against a light brown backdrop. The former MTV star was clad in nothing but a sheer white blouse that she wore partially unbuttoned and off one shoulder.

Vee’s makeup was impeccable, with a cinnamon-colored lip gloss, shimmery taupe eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and rosy blush on her cheeks.

Teen Mom 2 alum Vee Rivera announces the launch of Vivid Belleza’s ESSENTIALS collection

The wife of Jo Rivera styled her chestnut-hued locks in a center part with voluminous waves cascading past her shoulders. She secured the front of her hair with some gold butterfly clips and accessorized her look with a matching butterfly bracelet and some silver double-hoop earrings.

Vee slightly arched her back and tilted her head with a serious expression on her face as she gazed at the camera.

Vee looks stunning in a recent photo to promote her upcoming Vivid Belleza launch. Pic credit: @veeautifyme/Instagram

“When you don’t have a photographer for the day, you become the photographer,” Vee captioned the image, adding the logo for her upcoming ESSENTIALS collection, which she noted is “coming to @vividbelleza.”

Vee created Vivia Belleza for women on the go so it wouldn’t feel so ‘overwhelming’

Vivid Belleza brand sells a variety of products ranging from women’s accessories to hair products, makeup, merchandise, and more. Vee recently added lip oils to her lip collection, including coconut and watermelon-flavored oils.

Vee’s lip oils are plant-based, vegan, cruelty-free, infused with real fruit extracts, and non-sticky. They’re tinted, too, to provide a hint of color while conditioning and softening the lips with their antioxidant properties.

Vee, who is also a licensed realtor in Delaware, created her brand with the idea of helping women of all types look their best, despite being super busy.

“I feel like there aren’t many brands out there that give you simple [products] for everyday use,” Vee says on her website. “I wanted to start the brand to help the mom that just wants to look put together to run errands, the teenager who is in a rush to get to class, that woman that just got asked out on a date, ayyyy! Just anybody who is playing in makeup and just doesn’t want it to feel so overwhelming.”

Vee’s customers can browse her selection of products at VividBelleza.com. In the meantime, keep an eye out for her ESSENTIALS collection, dropping later this week.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.