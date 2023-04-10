Teen Mom alum Ryan Edwards arrested for DUI and drug possession

Following a rough couple of months, former Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards has ended up behind bars again.

Ryan was reportedly arrested on Friday, April 7, on charges of driving under the influence (DUI), and possession of a controlled substance

His arrest, which took place at Chattanooga State College, has been listed as a “violation of probation” after he reportedly left rehab early following his guilty plea to harassment last month, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Ryan is reportedly being held at the Hamilton County Jail in Tennessee.

Because he allegedly violated the terms of his probation and did not complete court-ordered rehab, The Ashley claims it’s likely Ryan will be in jail for the next year.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The news comes on the heels of Ryan being ordered to attend the rehab stint rather than serve 11 months and 29 days behind bars as part of his plea deal following his guilty to harassment.

Former Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards arrested for the third time in three months

As part of that deal, Ryan was also prohibited from posting about his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards, on social media and was ordered to wear a GPS monitor.

Ryan’s most recent arrest — his third in the past three months — will see Ryan serving time without bond and he will remain behind bars until April 20, which was the date he was already scheduled to attend court to address his arrest charges from February.

Ryan’s February arrest for harassment and drug possession was the result of the troubled former MTV star violating an Order of Protection placed against him by his soon-to-be ex-wife, Mackenzie Edwards.

The father of three also had an active warrant for harassment at the time, as discovered by Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Then, on March 1, 2023, Ryan was arrested again. This time, he was arrested for “Stalking and Violation of an Order of Protection.”

Ryan has a history of drug abuse

Ahead of Ryan’s legal issues, there were troubles surfacing in his marriage to Mackenzie. Ryan went on multiple Instagram tirades, accusing his wife of cheating on him and referring to her by vulgar names.

Mackenzie eventually filed for divorce in February 2023 and has remained tight-lipped online other than sharing some cryptic quotes in her Instagram Story. Mackenzie was also granted temporary custody of her and Ryan’s two young children, Stella and Jagger.

Ryan has a history of drug abuse and addiction and has attended rehab previously. In addition, he’s been arrested multiple times relating to his drug issues.

Along with his and Mackenzie’s children, the 35-year-old also shares a son, Bentley, with his ex and fellow Teen Mom alum, Maci Bookout.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.