Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee reminded her ex what he’s been missing during a recent night out.

Mackenzie is living her life to the fullest these days after finding happiness again with her new boyfriend, Khesanio Hall.

The pint-sized beauty recently took her TikTok followers along for a get-ready-with-me video, and she looked amazing.

In a TikTok captioned, “Night out ❤️,” Mackenzie began filming from her bathroom with a towel still on her damp hair.

“I’m going out tonight. Let’s get ready,” she began as she continued to document her getting-ready process with her 1.1 million followers on the platform.

Mackenzie panned her camera to share a glimpse of her outfit for the evening, which included a brown crop top and low-waisted, form-fitting black leather pants which accentuated her curves and trim waistline.

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee delivers Baby Spice vibes in leather pants and pigtails

Mackenzie lifted one leg to share her boots for the evening, a pair of white platform booties with black heels and black color-blocking down the middle, and revealed that she recently got a spray tan.

After doing her hair and makeup, Mackenzie moved to her living room to show off the results. She opted for “piggy tails” and a pink makeup palette and decided to change her shirt to a white crop top instead. She finished off her look with a plaid flannel tied around her waist, and she looked incredible.

Next, the video switched to the club, where she captured Khesanio busting some moves on the dance floor with a drink in hand. Mackenzie stopped to pose for some pics with a friend before sharing a kiss with Khesanio to end the recording.

Mackenzie’s TikTok received over 5,000 likes, and some of her fans and followers took to the comments to gush over her look and let her know how happy they are for her in her new relationship.

A couple of Mackenzie’s admirers felt her look for the evening was sending out Spice Girl vibes. One wrote, “Mack is sporty spice x baby spice energy,” while another commented, “Baby spice!!”

Pic credit: @mackenzietaylord/TikTok

“Slay queen,” another admirer penned, with another noting, “I’m so happy for you!!”

Mackenzie stays active with online fitness business Body By Mac

Mackenzie achieved her fit physique, compliments of her active lifestyle. The Oklahoma native owns and operates Body By Mac, her fitness business that offers online coaching.

The former MTV star customizes meal plans, offers 24/7 messaging through her app, monitors clients’ progress, and customizes workout plans.

“I pour my heart and soul into my clients to push them to where they want to be!” she writes on her website. “I want my clients to walk away from my coaching feeling more confident than when they started!”

Mackenzie has moved on from Josh McKee with new man Khesanio Hall

Mackenzie and Khesanio have been an item for a little over a month now. Despite promising her fans and herself that she would wait at least one year before getting serious in another relationship and instead focus on loving herself, it appears that Khesanio was too much of a catch to pass up.

Mackenzie and the Jamaican-born soccer player look to be enjoying their time together as Mackenzie awaits divorce proceedings to legally end her nine-year-long marriage to Josh McKee.

In the meantime, Josh moved on with a new Mackenzie look-alike, Halie Lowery, just four months after his and Mackenzie’s split in July 2022.

Mackenzie showed no animosity towards Halie and, instead, promised to “love” Josh’s new girlfriend as well as her children. Mackenzie is hopeful that she and Halie can form a healthy relationship and even plans to introduce her and Josh’s three children, Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs, to her.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.