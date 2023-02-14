Former Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee continues to prove that she’s full of energy.

The MTV alum has Type 1 diabetes, but she doesn’t let that hold her back from living a happy, healthy life.

As a fitness trainer, Mackenzie often shares her workouts with her 1 million followers on Instagram.

For a recent IG Reel, Mackenzie showed off both her athleticism and her incredible physique as she broke a sweat for an outdoor workout.

Mackenzie shared a video of herself busting a dance move as she led an outdoor fitness class in her newly adopted home state of Florida.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The blonde beauty rolled her arms as she stayed in a squat position with her arms shoulder-length apart, showing off her balance, strength, and stamina, her long, blonde ponytail swinging along with her movements.

The brief video snippet, set to the song Ayy Ladies by Travis Porter, saw Mackenzie dancing at regular speed with a blurry image before switching to a clear image of Mackenzie in slow-motion.

Teen Mom fans are loving Mackenzie McKee’s ‘MAC energy’

For the outdoor sweat session, Mackenzie was clad in a strappy red sports bra paired with black biker shorts. Adding some fun to her look, Mackenzie sported white knee-high tube socks with pink stripes and a pair of black hightop Converse.

Mackenzie sported a deep red lip color to match her sports bra and wore a headset microphone to instruct her class.

“It’s that MAC energy!” read the caption for Mackenzie’s Reel.

Mackenzie’s post received over 2,300 likes, and her followers took to the comments section to hype her up.

“Obsesssseed 👏🔥,” wrote one of Mackenzie’s admirers, while another channeled Paris Hilton with their comment, which read, “That’s hot 🔥🔥❤️.”

Mackenzie’s fans showed her support on Instagram. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Several more fire emojis also appeared in the comments, while more fans praised Mackenzie for her efforts.

As part of her Body By Mac training program, Mackenzie performs some of her workouts outdoors for free. Her latest took place at the University Town Center in Sarasota, Florida.

In another IG post, seen below, Mackenzie shared some of the information with her clients.

“What a BLAST! There is nothing better than a good outdoor workout with your friends ❤️,” she wrote in the caption. “Be sure to check out @utcsarasota free workout every Saturday morning at 9:30 am.”

Mackenzie posed for several group shots with her clients, the sports DJ responsible for the “sick beats” during her session, and one with her boyfriend, Khesanio Hall.

Mackenzie shares her fitness passion via her Body By Mac program

Body By Mac is Mackenzie’s passion project — the 28-year-old mom of three developed her online program after giving birth to her kids, Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs.

“After having 3 kids via c-section, I was determined to keep up with my healthy lifestyle,” Mackenzie explains on her program’s website.

“I began to train for bodybuilding shows and during that journey, I gained a lot of knowledge and grew more patronage about helping others reach their goal,” she adds. “After doing one on one training for 2 years, I decided to design at-home workouts that people can do all around the world right from their homes. And that’s how BodyByMac came about.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.