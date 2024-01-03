Teen Mom alum Mackenzie Edwards says she and Ryan Edwards don’t speak and will never get back together

After months of speculation that Mackenzie Edwards reconciled with her estranged husband, Ryan Edwards, she has set the record straight.

The Teen Mom OG alum sparked rumors that she and Ryan had rekindled their romance when she was spotted sporting her wedding ring amid their split, then again when she visited Ryan at a halfway house during his treatment.

Mackenzie recently uploaded — and then deleted — a video on Instagram that depicted Ryan and their daughter, Stella, enjoying dinner together.

In the recording, Ryan was wearing his wedding band, further stirring the pot.

Despite all of the chatter online — including her ex-boyfriend’s former wife claiming she took Ryan back — Mackenzie says she and Ryan are officially kaput.

In a recent interview with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the mom of three opened up about the post she recently deleted and revealed that she has no plans of reconciling with Ryan.

“For 2024, the kids and I are going forward, not backwards,” Mackenzie told the publication.

About the video she deleted from Instagram, Mackenzie said, “This was an old video. He is wearing his wedding ring in the video because we were married at the time.”

Teen Mom alum Mackenzie Edwards says she and Ryan Edwards ‘don’t speak’ because of his new girlfriend

She is not getting back together with Ryan, and Mackenzie says she and her ex no longer communicate.

“We don’t speak because [Ryan and Amanda] feel it’s disrespectful toward their relationship,” Mackenzie added.

Ryan is reportedly dating a woman named Amanda Conner, who, like Ryan, has a lengthy criminal history. The two allegedly met during their stint in rehab.

Although Ryan and Mackenzie no longer speak, she’s hopeful that, for their kids’ sake, they will communicate again.

“I hope eventually Ryan and I can reestablish communication so we can co-parent our kids,” the 27-year-old said.

Mackenzie and Ryan were married for five years and share two children

Mackenzie filed for divorce from Ryan in February 2022 after five years of marriage. The soon-to-be exes share two biological children, Stella and Jagger, and each share children with their exes.

Ryan and his ex, Maci Bookout, share a son, Bentley, while Mackenzie also has a son named Hudson, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Zachary Stephens.

Mackenzie has come under fire from Teen Mom viewers for sticking by Ryan’s side amid all of his drug-related legal charges.

But Mackenzie appears serious about distancing herself from Ryan this time.

Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that she’s since changed her Instagram name back to her maiden name, Mackenzie Standifer.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.