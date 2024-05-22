Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry denied breast augmentation due to weight: ‘I’m literally sobbing’

Kailyn Lowry won’t be getting the breast augmentation she was hoping for after an “extremely humbling” visit with a plastic surgeon.

The former Teen Mom 2 star has expressed her desire to transform her body.

After giving birth to seven children in 13 years, it appears that Kailyn is done having kids and ready to regain her pre-pregnancy body once and for all.

She’s opened up on her podcasts about her desire to undergo a Mommy Makeover, and although she’s ready to pull the trigger, it won’t happen anytime soon.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Barely Famous, the 32-year-old opened up to her listeners about a recent encounter with a plastic surgeon.

“I want to get a boob job, right?” Kailyn began. “I call around. I’m making these consultations to get a boob job. You know what they told me? I need to lose 40 pounds…more like 50, but maybe get away with 40 pounds before they can even operate on me.”

Kailyn Lowry admits she was ‘sobbing’ at her plastic surgery consultation

“That was extremely humbling,” Kailyn added.

Kailyn thought she was heading in for a quick consultation, but her visit was lengthy and tearful.

“I’ve been wanting to do this breast reduction, implants, lift, whatever it is. She was like, ‘Do you still want to schedule this?’ I’m literally sobbing. Already, the waterworks have started,” Kailyn explained.

Kailyn shared that she would like to address her double chin, too, and that she prefers to have it done at the same time as her breast augmentation so she doesn’t have to “pay for anesthesia twice.”

The former MTV star noted that being in the right “headspace” is important when considering plastic surgery because if you’re not, “you will be humbled by the fact that they may not be able to operate on you.”

Kailyn has been transparent about her desire to transform her physique

In addition to going under the knife for a breast augmentation and liposuction, Kailyn has been open about her desire to use Ozempic to shed some unwanted weight.

Earlier this year, Kailyn told her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast listeners she “needs to get Ozempic shots or something.”

“How hard it is to lose weight as an adult? F**k my life, I’m scared,” Kailyn admitted.

As far as elective surgery is concerned, the procedure wouldn’t be Kailyn’s first. The KILLR Podcast Network founder underwent a Mommy Makeover in 2016.

Since then, however, Kailyn has given birth multiple times, so admittedly, her only regret is not waiting longer.

“Yeah, it was the best decision I ever made,” Kailyn confessed. “The worst decision I ever made was not waiting until I was done having kids.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter returns Thursday, May 30, at 8/7c on MTV.