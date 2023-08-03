Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans is bringing back her iconic hair feathers after Kesha extends a concert offer

Former Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans is about to recreate a memorable look from 2012.

Longtime Teen Mom viewers will remember when Jenelle risked 45 days in prison to attend a Kesha concert.

During a Season 3 episode of Teen Mom 2, Jenelle argued with her attorney about the importance of attending the concert, despite the impending consequences after being on probation for drug-related charges.

Jenelle was ordered to serve 16 days in jail but ignored the law and, instead, was willing to take a chance on serving a longer jail sentence in order to see the pop star.

Jenelle made it clear that her second-row seats to see her “idol” were non-negotiable.

As Jenelle sported newly-applied feathers in her hair — a trend made popular by Kesha herself — she pleaded with her lawyer.

“I really can’t miss that concert. I really can’t,” she said. “That’s why I got all these feathers in my hair because of the concert.”

Fast forward 11 years, and not only is Kesha touring again, but Jenelle is planning to bring back the 2012 hair trend.

Pop star Kesha reaches out to Jenelle Evans: ‘You know I’m touring again?’

In a recent tweet aimed at Jenelle, Kesha uploaded a screenshot of Jenelle with feathers in her hair from the infamous Teen Mom 2 scene. Text across the bottom of the image included part of Jenelle’s plea to her attorney: “It’s not just a concert. It’s Kesha.”

Yooo Jenelle from teen mom… you know I'm touring again? pic.twitter.com/ABPN1YIQpT — kesha (@KeshaRose) August 1, 2023

Kesha captioned the photo, “Yooo Jenelle from teen mom… you know I’m touring again?”

Jenelle caught wind of her idol’s tweet and, not surprisingly, was excited about the proposition. In response, Jenelle retweeted Kesha’s tweet and wrote, “I KNOW EVERYONE KEEPS TELLING ME! where you at?!!!”

I KNOW EVERYONE KEEPS TELLING ME! 😫😫😫 where you at?!!! 🥰 https://t.co/s6efTuvmYY — Jenelle Evans ⭐️ (@PBandJenelley_1) August 1, 2023

Jenelle retweeted Kesha’s tweet again, this time adding, “Honestly I have a great idea for us, at least hear me out.”

Honestly I have a great idea for us, at least hear me out 😂💯🥰 https://t.co/s6efTuvmYY — Jenelle Evans ⭐️ (@PBandJenelley_1) August 1, 2023

In another tweet, Jenelle told her followers that she was “Seriously about to order some feathers tho,” after a follower suggested that she “recreate this iconic look!!”

Jenelle is bringing back her iconic look with hair feathers. Pic credit: @PBandJenelley_1/Twitter

Jenelle’s infamous 2012 Teen Mom 2 scene

During Jenelle’s infamous 2012 segment, she continued to plead with her attorney, noting that she also spent money on a hotel room and new outfits for the once-in-a-lifetime concert.

Following the conversation with her lawyer, Jenelle was surprised by a random drug test from her probation officer. Jenelle ended up failing the drug test and was taken to jail as a consequence. However, she was lucky enough to be released in time to see Kesha in concert.

It looks as though Jenelle has plans to relive her younger years and see Kesha in concert amid her latest tour. Meanwhile, Teen Mom fans will be waiting to see Jenelle’s concert look and see if she can make the short-lived hair feather trend popular once again.

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.