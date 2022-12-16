Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham ‘pays it forward’ in silky shorts with mental health message

Farrah shared a mental health message with her followers. Pic credit: @farrahabraham/Instagram

Farrah Abraham of Teen Mom fame shared a mental health message with her fans while posing in a pair of silky PJs.

Arguably one of the most controversial cast members from the Teen Mom franchise, Farrah continues to reinvent herself.

Between sharing her story of becoming a teen mom at 17 years old and losing her daughter Sophia’s father in a fatal car crash to becoming an adult entertainment star, teasing a career in comedy, and selling her poop in jars, Farrah continues to stay in the spotlight.

Recently, Farrah has focused on becoming an advocate for mental health after suffering from her own issues and checking herself into a trauma treatment center.

Farrah took to her Instagram Stories this week to address mental health issues with her 2.9 million followers on the social media platform and report that she’s feeling better than ever.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 31-year-old mom of one began filming outside with her dogs, Billionaire and Cupcake while getting some Vitamin D.

Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham in silky PJ set with mental health message

“I hope you guys have been loving all the emotional, like educational, like mental balance stuff. It is so good for the holiday,” Farrah said. “This is the best I’ve ever felt during December in like over a decade. So, I just wanted to pay it forward. I hope you guys have been loving it.”

In her next slide, Farrah took things inside to enjoy an iced coffee. The former MTV star sat in a pink-themed room clad in a silky pajama set consisting of a robe top and shorts highlighting her long, lean legs. Farrah paired her ensemble with a pair of black Coco Chanel sneakers with gold trim.

Farrah’s PJs are from Queen’s Park Sleepwear. The Teen Mom alum donned The Aria satin floral PJ shorts set with a black-and-white striped trim, which retails for $76.79 on the brand’s website. For an additional $9.09, customers can add a matching scrunchie to complement their sleepwear.

Showing off her new darker hair color, Farrah wore her long locks down in loose waves and sported choppy bangs as she sipped her coffee, which featured the Coco Chanel emblem on the foam. The camera panned to show off Farrah’s all-pink room, fully decorated for the holidays, complete with a pink Christmas tree.

Farrah has become a mental health advocate

Farrah’s mental health campaign intensified after a run-in with the law earlier this year. In January 2022, Farrah was arrested for battery after allegedly slapping a security guard.

She complained that she was attacked “against her will” and called the event “horrific betterment.”

Shortly after her arrest, Farrah checked herself into the trauma treatment center. While completing the 12-step program, Farrah earned a Commencement Certificate crediting her with “the successful completion of the Intensive Healing Program at Makana Path.”

Farrah told her fans and followers that her work in the trauma program also earned her a spot as a sponsor to other patients completing the center’s aftercare program.

Farrah touts herself in her IG bio as a “Mental Health Advocate” and often shares posts related to her own struggles with ADHD.

Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, January 3 at 8/7c on MTV.