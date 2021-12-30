Teen Mom 2’s Kail Lowry lists her ‘biggest accomplishment’ of 2021, hopes and resolutions for 2022

Kail Lowry talked about this year’s “biggest accomplishment.” Pic credit: Kail and the Chaos/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry talked about what she feels was her “biggest accomplishment” in 2021 and her hopes for 2022.

Kail Lowry has a lot on her plate these days, between raising four sons, filming for Teen Mom 2, co-hosting two podcasts, and several other business ventures in the works.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, another major event in Kail’s life this year was her new home build.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry reveals her ‘biggest accomplishment’ of 2021

Kail sat down with In Touch to talk about her “biggest accomplishment” this year, what other plans she has in mind, and what she hopes to start in 2022.

When it comes to her biggest accomplishment in the year 2021, Kail revealed, “Building my house.”

“It’s definitely been something that I wanted to do and I never did it, and then I finally did it. So, 2021, building my house,” Kail said.

Kail, who said she’d be open to filming an HGTV spinoff show, admitted that although she “loves HGTV” and watching all of the construction and renovation shows, she didn’t love going through the process with her own home.

“I realized I hated it every single step of the way,” Kail admitted.

The Teen Mom 2 star previously said that she wasn’t excited about moving into her new home and dreaded finding out just how much over budget she went.

What are Kail Lowry’s goals and resolutions for 2022?

When asked whether she felt she kept her “resolution to not fight with anybody in 2021,” Kail felt as though she made improvements with her three baby daddies.

“Definitely feel like I kept that with, um, my kids’ dads. I haven’t… I haven’t, um – that I can think of – since I said that, I haven’t had any issues with the kids’ dads.”

“Can’t say that I’ve stopped paying my attorneys,” Kail admitted with a laugh. “I can’t say that.”

Kail admitted in September 2021 that she has spent $80,000 in lawyer fees in her custody battle with her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, with whom she shares sons Lux and Creed.

“Moving forward, I hope to work things out, just privately,” Kail also revealed.

When it comes to her goals for 2022, Kail joked that she recently told a friend that she should have her own dating show. But when it comes to upcoming business ventures, Kail has several projects in the works.

Kail revealed that one of her sons has a wallpaper line coming out (though she didn’t specify which of her four sons), she also has a book coming out, as well as podcast-related projects. Kail and her boys will also be moving into their new home at the beginning of the year.

In 2022, Kail hopes to start new traditions with her sons Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed in their new home, and wants to put down roots for a series of firsts with her boys.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.