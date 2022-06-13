Teen Mom 2’s Jade Cline poses in black lacy bra and leather mini skirt

Jade Cline continues to show off her body with sexy clothing. Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Jade Cline is living her best life now that she and Sean Austin have been reunited.

The Teen Mom 2 star continues to show off her new body and gets quite a lot of attention.

It’s been a rough couple of years for Jade with family issues and recuperating from her surgery, but she is definitely reaping the benefits of patience and determination.

Jade Cline hosts impromptu photoshoot

On Instagram, the blonde Teen Mom 2 star shared two photos Sean Austin took of her.

Jade Cline posed in a black lacy bra, caramel-colored miniskirt, and cream overlay. She wore heels and carried a black purse to pull the look together.

She wrote, “photo creds to my bby 💗 ily @sean.luc.austin.”

Sharing sexy photos is something Jade has become accustomed to doing. She shared her surgery journey with Teen Mom 2 viewers, which wasn’t easy for her. Briana DeJesus and her friend, Shirley, helped Jade with her recovery while in Florida.

Now, Jade is showing off the body she paid for, which seems to garner her plenty of likes on her social media platforms. From sexy swimsuits to low-cut dresses and cutout clothing, she is down to show it all off.

Jade Cline and Sean Austin reconcile

Jade Cline’s journey has always included Sean Austin. They filmed Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant and moved to Teen Mom 2 when Jenelle Evans left.

Their relationship hasn’t always been easy, especially with substance abuse issues. Jade’s parents and Sean don’t have a great relationship either. Much of it played out on Teen Mom 2, and their relationship deteriorated further when Sean fell back into using again.

The most recent of Teen Mom 2 saw Sean Austin go to rehab and get sober. He went from Indiana to Texas to get the help he needed, and viewers watched as Jade and Kloie reunited with him. It was a sweet moment.

Sean was part of the reunion and revealed to Dr. Drew and Nessa what it was like now that he had returned home to his family. Things between Jade and him have been going well, at least based on what she shares on social media.

Jade Cline went through a lot to get where she is now, and despite all of it, she is living her best life.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.