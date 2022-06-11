Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus says she’s ‘looking forward to an improved relationship’ with Kail Lowry

Briana hopes to improve her relationship with her nemesis Kail. Pic credit: @kailllowry and @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Briana DeJesus says she would like an “improved” relationship with her former Teen Mom 2 co-star and nemesis, Kail Lowry.

Briana and Kail have been feuding for years, with their animosity coming to a head last summer. Kail filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana which was recently dismissed by a judge.

Kail paid up her end of the bargain, which totaled over $120,000 in Briana’s attorney fees she was required to reimburse. Now that they’ve settled their debts, Briana is hoping they can put their checkered past behind them and start fresh.

Briana DeJesus says her relationship with former Teen Mom 2 co-star Kail Lowry is ‘better now’

Briana spoke with Us Weekly recently following the lawsuit’s dismissal. “I look forward to an improved relationship with Kail,” Briana told the outlet. “It seems that Kail may have gotten upset, but was then very poorly advised as to whether there should be a lawsuit.”

According to Briana, she and Kail already have an improved relationship. She blames poor legal counsel for their communication breakdown.

“Our relationship is certainly better now that communications are not being relayed through the funnel of bad legal advice,” she shared.

Despite claiming an improved relationship status with Kail, Briana says she doesn’t think about her nemesis much at all: “I do not think about Kail. My head is full of thoughts about my family and friends — Kail does not live rent free in my head.”

When asked about Kail’s new boyfriend, Elijah Scott, Briana claimed, “[That’s] none of my business.”

Briana weighs in on Kail’s relationship with Chris Lopez: ‘They should be friends’

Briana did share some advice aimed at Kail when it comes to having a co-parenting relationship with her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, and told Us Weekly that Kail and Chris “should be friends. Briana says that a healthy co-parenting relationship between Kali and Chris “is good for both of them and for their children.”

Briana began dating Kail’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin in 2017, shortly after their divorce. Teen Mom 2 fans have accused Briana of chasing Kail’s sloppy seconds when she then reportedly hooked up with Chris Lopez.

Although Briana repeatedly denied having sex with Chris, he called her bluff during the Teen Mom 2 reunion. When Briana and Chris were spotted wearing the same shirt, she played it off as a coincidence. However, Chris let it slip that he let Briana borrow the t-shirt, exposing her lie.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and will premiere in the near future.