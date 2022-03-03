Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus reveals her relationship status, what she’s looking for in a potential partner

Briana DeJesus opened up about her current relationship status and what she’s looking for in a future partner. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus revealed what qualities she hopes to find in a boyfriend and shared whether she’s currently talking to anyone special.

As Monsters & Critics recently reported, Briana joked on Twitter that she’s been “celibate for 8 months” and asked MTV to put her on a dating show.

Now, the 27-year-old mom of two is opening up about her love life at the moment and spilled the tea on what she’s looking for in the dating world.

Is Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus single?

“I’m single right now. I’ve been single for the last seven months. I’m not talking to anybody,” Briana told In Touch.

The reality TV star added that she’s not interested in dating at the moment because she’s taking some time to focus on herself.

“I’m literally taking this time of myself to get to know myself, and maybe in the future, I’ll start dating,” Briana shared. “But right now, that’s not even where I’m at.”

When it comes to a potential future partner, Briana has several specific qualities she’s looking for in a man.

Briana names the qualities she needs in a man

“Somebody that’s hard-working, responsible, enjoys kids or wants kids. I need a man, not a little boy,” Briana divulged.

Briana continued, “But then, I also need someone to understand my lifestyle and me being on television and just somebody that’s fun, that can make me laugh, and we can go out and have adventures, and nobody that’s going to try to keep me from shining. That’s all.”

Being in the limelight because of her fame from Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom Family Reunion, Briana admitted that dating can be tough because some men are intimidated by it.

Briana told the outlet, “A lot of people don’t necessarily like it. It’s hard. Not everybody understands what it’s like to live our life in front of a TV camera.”

“Everybody can keep things a secret, but here, for me, is very different,” she added. “So, it is harder, but it’s not impossible. I just need to find somebody that understands, and if they don’t understand, then they can keep it moving.”

“Because this is literally my life. I’ve been doing it for 10-plus years, and this is just what it is,” Briana said.

The last time Teen Mom 2 viewers saw Briana in a relationship was last season when she introduced her now-former fiance Javi Gonzalez to viewers. The two split last year after a four-month-long engagement.

Shortly after her split from Javi, Briana told her fans that she intended to stay single for a while. Briana said, “I plan on staying single. I needed this me time! I don’t have time for these boyzzzz.”

