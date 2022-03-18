Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus is taking a social media break and giving away free treadmills

Briana DeJesus is temporarily stepping away from social media amid her feud with Kail Lowry and is giving away treadmills during her hiatus. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus has decided to temporarily step away from the drama unfolding on social media amid her feud with Kail Lowry.

Briana and Kail’s beef dates back to 2017 when Briana briefly dated Kail’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and things have worsened over the years.

Last year things culminated when Kail filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana, but things didn’t stop there. Kail recently leaked a flirty text message conversation between Briana and Javi, and Briana has come up swinging with multiple statements about Kail’s “abusive” behavior.

Now, Briana has decided to take a page out of Javi Marroquin’s book and is taking a break from social media.

Briana DeJesus tells Teen Mom 2 fans she’s taking a ‘little break from social media’

Briana took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to tell her fans, “I’m gonna take a little break from social media because there’s so much going on.”

Briana told her fans that she will be back and that she’s read all of their supportive comments and DMs and thanked them for “riding for her.”

While she’s taking a hiatus from social media, Briana said she plans to take a vacation, relax, and get her mind off things. She promised her followers she would be back by the end of April or beginning of May.

Briana announces treadmill giveaway

“Before I forget, um, I’m gonna be hosting a giveaway,” Briana shared. “So um, the giveaway is going to be so amazing. I’m so excited. I will be giving away three treadmills to three of my followers.

Briana shared the post on her Instagram and captioned it, “You have to follow me, like this photo and tag 2 friends and lmk why you guys want a treadmill. Im giving away 3 of them. (You and ur two friends so u guys can work out together and motivate each other) ❤️ winners will be announced in may ❤️ I will also get myself one and we can work out together via zoom!”

Briana said she’ll announce the winners when she returns from her social media break.

Giving away treadmills shouldn’t come as a surprising giveaway to Teen Mom 2 fans who have been following Briana’s feud with Kail.

Last December, Briana shipped a treadmill to Kail’s new home in Delaware, which Kail took to be an act of fat-shaming. Briana and her attorney denied any ill intentions and called Kail “petty” for insinuating such a thing.

This also isn’t Briana’s first social media hiatus. She told her followers in December 2021 that she was “no longer seeking validation.”

“I am ready to move forward and continue to find myself bc we just started!” Briana said a few months ago. “Time to take a much needed break [from] social media so I will see y’all soon! Love y’all.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.