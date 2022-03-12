Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus drops daughters Nova and Stella at Devoin Austin’s house for first overnight visit

Briana DeJesus left both of her daughters in the care of Devoin Austin overnight for the first time. Pic credit: MTV and @devoinaustin/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus recently left both of her daughters in the care of her baby daddy Devoin Austin overnight for the first time and it had her feeling a bit anxious.

Briana has two daughters with two different fathers. She shares her 10-year-old daughter Nova with Devoin and her 4-year-old daughter Stella with Luis Hernandez.

Although Luis has been mostly absent in Stella’s life, Devoin has stepped up and included her like his own biological daughter alongside her big sister Nova.

Briana DeJesus’ daughters Nova and Stella have first overnight stay together with Devoin Austin

Before the weekend got started, Briana tweeted a message to her followers letting them know she dropped the girls off with Devoin for their first overnight stay. Briana joked about Nova and Stella being so excited that they didn’t get sad when she dropped them off.

“First time both of the girls are staying over d’s house,” Briana tweeted on Friday night. “I dropped them off and they didn’t even care when I left 😂😂😂😂”

Briana tagged Devoin and his girlfriend Jazmine and continued to joke, “I am hurt @SummerHouseVon @jaztalea 😂😂😂😂 tell my babies I love them.”

Briana’s Twitter followers were happy to see her daughters so happy to be spending time with Devoin, especially Stella, and they took to the comments to let her know.

Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Teen Mom 2 fans love seeing Briana and Devoin come together for Nova and Stella

Devoin’s girlfriend Jazmine told Briana, “they are living their best lives 😂😂”

Another one of Briana’s followers wrote, “I love seeing it!”

“I love how he treats them both. Stella deserves it,” commented another one of Briana’s fans. “When Stella was afraid of Luis? That is something you need to pay attention to. She feels safe with Devoin. Does Nova like having her there also.”

Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Teen Mom 2 fans will remember last season when Briana tried to force a visit between Luis and Stella that didn’t go over so well. Because of his prolonged absence in her life, Stella was scared of Luis and acted out by screaming and throwing things.

Briana later regretted the incident and told her Twitter followers, “Jesus, after watching that clip. I’ll never again force her to do anything. Nor will I get upset bc she’s upset.”

Another one of Briana’s followers praised Devoin for his efforts: “I am SO HAPPY that stella luvs devoin as much as she does, he’s WAY better 2 her then luis is and that’s sad 2 say but it’s the truth.”

Despite Briana and Devoin’s tumultuous past, it seems that their “magical” work with Coach B during their time on Teen Mom Family Reunion is starting to pay off and Teen Mom 2 fans love them coming together and putting the girls first.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.