Teen Mom 2’s Ashley Jones talks more kids with husband Bar Smith, maintaining her confidence

Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones shared with her fans whether she wants more kids and dished on how she maintains her confidence.

Ashley and her husband Bar Smith have been through a lot in their relationship, especially since they decided to tie the knot last year.

Their marital struggles played out during their time on Season 1 of Teen Mom Family Reunion and their segments on Teen Mom 2 this season.

Although Ashley and Bar struggle in their relationship, at the core, they share a lot of love with each other, as well as a daughter, Holly, 4.

Does Ashley Jones want more kids?

Recently, Ashley answered some fan questions during an Instagram Stories Q&A and opened up about expanding her family and loving herself.

Including a selfie of herself and Holly blowing kisses to the camera, Ashley shared her first slide, showing the question from a fan that read, “Do you want more kids[?]”

Ashley shared that although she isn’t ready at the moment, she may entertain the idea again once she accomplishes some more life goals.

“Not at the moment,” Ashley told her followers of having another baby. “I really want to finish school and establish myself before I bring another baby Into this world.”

Ashley attended school for nursing and earned an Associate Degree and hopes to be able to add med spa services to her salon’s repertoire someday. Ashley and her BFF Jessica own and operate Aries Beauty Studio in Modesto, California.

For his part, Bar recently told his fans that he’s up for more kids because he would like to add a son to their family. “I definitely want a boy I just don’t know when at this point,” he told his fans earlier this month.

Ashley credits Teen Mom 2 husband Bar Smith for maintaining her confidence

Another question for Ashley came from a fan who asked, “How do you maintain your confidence?”

For her answer, Ashley gave credit to her husband, Bar. Along with a pic of Bar, Ashley answered, “My husband tells me every day that he’s never seen better ❤ plus I mean .. what’s better 😂”

Ashley and Bar worked extensively with Coach B during their time on TMFR and she helped them to see things from a different perspective. The work they put in has paid off and they were able to thank Coach B for her efforts when she made a cameo appearance during Part 2 of the Teen Mom 2 reunion.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 and is slated to premiere in the near future.