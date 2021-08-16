Teen Mom 2’s Ashley Jones seen without engagement ring, sparks rumors she split from fiance Bar Smith

Ashley Jones sparked rumors that she and her fiance Bar Smith have called it quits. Pic credit: MTV

Ashley Jones of Teen Mom 2 has been spotted without her engagement ring on several occasions, sparking rumors that she’s split from her fiance, Bar Smith.

Ashley and Bar kept their engagement under wraps for a few months in 2020, but Ashley eventually shared the news on Instagram.

Teen Mom 2 fans also got to see how the proposal went down when Ashley and Bar joined this season of the show, and it was featured on an episode.

But now, Ashley has Teen Mom 2 fans thinking she and Bar have called it quits since sharing several pics without wearing her engagement ring.

Did Ashley Jones and Bar Smith call it quits?

On Thursday, August 12, Ashley shared some sultry pics to her Instagram feed, showing off her fit physique in a body-slimming spaghetti-strapped black dress and knee-high leather boots.

Ashley captioned the pic, “Block him …. I’m not … but you should 😂”

Ashley shared a close-up in her second slide, and although she was sporting a necklace and several bracelets, there was no ring seen on Ashley’s left ring finger.

Two days later, Ashley shared yet another sultry photo, this time sporting a skin-tight mint green one-piece romper with a plunging V-neck and clear heels.

Once again, Ashley’s engagement ring was mysteriously absent from her left ring finger. She captioned the pic, “Baby love , be my love ❤️”

All signs point to the Teen Mom 2 couple splitting up

When news broke that Ashley’s fiance Bar got arrested this spring for willful discharge of a firearm, Ashley scrubbed him from her Instagram account but later defended her man.

Since then, Bar’s Instagram account also shows no signs that he and Ashley are still together. Bar has some pics with their daughter, Holly, but none including Ashley.

The couple appeared (virtually) together for the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, but their behavior had viewers thinking something was awry in their relationship and that they were “faking” being together.

Last month, Bar’s mom, Shen, addressed rumors that he and Ashley had broken up but insisted the two were still together and doing just fine.

“They’re not split up. They’re good. Relationships have some issues. It just seems to be blown up in social media when you’re in the public eye,” Shen told The Sun.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.