Teen Mom 2 viewers think Briana DeJesus’ mom Roxanne shouldn’t be so involved with parenting Nova and Stella

Briana DeJesus gets a lot of parenting help from her mom, Roxanne, but Teen Mom 2 viewers think it’s too much.

In a preview clip for the March 29 episode of Teen Mom 2, Briana reached out to Nova and Stella’s fathers to see if they wanted to be there for their daughter’s first days of school.

After Briana texted the girls’ dads, Devoin Austin and Luis Hernandez, Roxanne urged her to check her texts for responses from them.

Briana DeJesus’ mom Roxanne goes over her head, texts Nova and Stella’s dad’s

When Luis returned Briana’s text to meet up after Stella’s first day of school, Roxanne took it upon herself to text Luis and ask him herself if he could show up earlier.

Roxanne’s text to Luis read, “Hey Luis. I’m really hoping and praying that you’re gonna make it in early tomorrow morning.”

Briana and her sister Brittany thought Roxanne stepped out of line by texting Luis, and so did Teen Mom 2 viewers.

Taking to the comments section on the YouTube video, Teen Mom 2 viewers expressed their views on Roxanne taking charge of Briana’s parenting role.

Teen Mom 2 viewers think Briana needs to set boundaries with mom Roxanne

“Bri’s mom doesn’t need to [be] getting involved when it comes to parenting those girls,” wrote one Teen Mom 2 viewer. “Bri’s a big girl if she said says she’s talked to him it’s not her job to go behind her and start texting it will just cause more issues for bri.”

Another one of Roxanne’s critics wrote, “Someone pls let bri’s mom know what BOUNDARIES are.”

“I love Roxanne, but she has to stay out of things sometimes,” voiced another Teen Mom 2 viewer.

One viewer felt as though Briana needs to set boundaries and handle parenting without the help of her mom.

“Bri really needs to set boundaries and first thing is first is for her to LIVE ON HER OWN with her daughters!” they wrote. “Do not just shrug it off that she got in your business! Man oh man!”

This isn’t the first time Teen Mom 2 viewers have expressed that Roxanne is too involved in Briana’s life.

Last fall, 93 percent of Teen Mom 2 viewers voted and agreed that Briana would “be lost” without her mom Roxanne in her life. This came on the heels of Briana telling her fans that her plan was to move out into a house of her own soon.

“My original plan is still the same plan,” Briana said. “Paid this home off for my momma and sister. Moving out soon to a new home.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.