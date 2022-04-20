Teen Mom 2 viewers take sides in Kail Lowry, Javi Marroquin’s parenting disagreement after Tuesday’s episode

Kail Lowry and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin had a parenting disagreement during Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: @bigglos350/@lincmarroquin/Instagram

Exes Kail Lowry and Javi Marroquin had a parenting disagreement that had Teen Mom 2 viewers taking sides in the matter.

Although she’s been taking a hiatus from filming, Tuesday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2 saw Kail return.

Kail Lowry and ex Javi Marroquin have parenting disagreement

This week’s storyline involved Kail’s ex-husband Javi and a disagreement they had about their son Lincoln wearing a coat when he forgot to bring one to football practice.

During a phone call with her friend Kristen, Kail revealed what happened. “Javi and I got into a huge argument. It was about a f***ing jacket.”

Kail called out Javi not only to Kristen on the phone, but to Teen Mom 2 viewers, when she read one of his text messages aloud.

When it came down to it, Javi felt that as parents, he and Kail should make their son put on a jacket when it’s cold outside.

On the contrary, Kail was trying to teach Lincoln accountability and felt it was his responsibility to remember to bring a coat when it’s cold outside. Kail noted that she and Javi “1000%” have different parenting styles.

Following the episode, Teen Mom 2 viewers took to Twitter where they voiced whose side they were on when it comes to Kail and Javi’s parenting disagreement over Lincoln wearing a jacket.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 viewers take sides in Kail and Javi’s disagreement

One Teen Mom 2 viewer sided with Kail in the disagreement: “I f**k with kail and that ‘natural consequences’ shyt because yes kids need to be held accountable for certain things.”

Others weren’t so understanding of Kail’s intentions and sided with Javi.

“Okay what if that child forgot his jacket?” asked one Teen Mom 2 fan. “Kail is telling him to take personal accountability. Is this the reason why you are blaming a child for forgetting. This is not about parenting styles it is WINTER!!!! I normally defend Kail but tonight she is doing the most.”

Pic credit: @pepper_annee/@dopeblkmom/@followthwhtrabt/@bieberdeluxe1/Twitter

Another tweeted, “I know kail has got to be lying about teaching accountability by letting her child be cold. Sounds more like he’s learning that his mom is harsh af.”

“If that boy’s father wants him to wear a coat, jacket or hoodie, make sure the boy has one,” penned another viewer. “That bulls**t Kail is on is about her trying to be in control. She gets pissed when anyone wants something different than she does.

Kail and Javi’s relationship has been a rollercoaster. The former spouses were married from September 2012 until July 2017. Since their divorce, they have sparked rumors that they reconciled their romantic relationship on several occasions. However, they’ve maintained that they’re strictly co-parents to their 8-year-old son Lincoln. Judging by their actions recently, that seems to hold true.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.