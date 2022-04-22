Teen Mom 2 viewers slam Leah Messer for being ‘on pills,’ removing cameras, using phone while driving

Leah Messer came under fire by Teen Mom 2 viewers after she removed a camera from her car during a scene. Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Viewers aren’t happy with Leah Messer’s behavior while filming a scene during this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2.

On Tuesday night, part of Leah’s segment focused on her preparing to take her real estate exam while rushing to get her daughter Addie to school.

Leah Messer’s stressful drive played out during this week’s Teen Mom 2

During the car ride, Leah received a call from her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, who offered her some encouragement as she was clearly stressed about her morning.

“Dude, I’m just frustrated. I shouldn’t have filmed. It makes things, just like, a little more stressful,” Leah told Jaylan before she and Addie tore down the cameras inside her car and abruptly stopped filming.

Teen Mom 2 viewers watched the clip, shared by Teen Mom’s official Instagram, and sounded off in the comments. Many of them were concerned, some of them surmising that Leah had relapsed and was using drugs again. Others called her out for talking on her handheld device while driving, while others slammed her for quitting filming during the scene.

Teen Mom 2 viewers accuse Leah of being ‘on pills,’ slam her for using phone while driving, quitting filming

“She looks like she’s on pills again in this clip….” wrote one concerned Teen Mom 2 viewer. Another agreed and wrote, “Yea my girl back popping dem perc 30,s.”

Leah has been open about her struggle with drug addiction. After a botched spinal tap during Addie’s birth, Leah got addicted to painkillers. She said that going to rehab was the best thing she did, however.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“Honestly, being addicted to the pain medication that I was on and going to the treatment facility in Arizona, that was the best thing that could’ve ever happened to me,” Leah shared during an interview last year.

Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

Other Teen Mom 2 fans called out Leah for using her phone rather than Bluetooth while talking to Jaylan. “So these chicks just gonna keep Yapping, talking. Texting while driving 🚗 😌 until they wreck , have an accident or kill someone.. cool. Got it,” another comment read.

“Stop talking on the phone while driving!!!” wrote another commenter, echoing the sentiment.

Some Teen Mom 2 viewers were upset that Leah took it upon herself to abruptly stop filming during the scene.

“It’s annoying when they refuse to film this reality tv how y’all get paid lol,” wrote a disgruntled viewer. “I wouldn’t be playing with my money like dat.”

Another commenter shared a similar opinion: “If they refuse to film they shouldn’t get paid.”

Leah isn’t the first mom from Teen Mom 2 who has refused to film. Leah’s co-star and now-former BFF Kail Lowry has been open about her choice not to film for Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.