Teen Mom 2 viewers slam Bar Smith for complaining about going to court, not talking about his DUI

Bar Smith came under fire by Teen Mom 2 fans for complaining about going to court for his DUI. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 viewers were not happy with Bar Smith’s attitude towards facing court after being charged with a DUI.

Bar and his wife Ashley Jones have been struggling within their relationship ever since secretly tying the knot.

One of the issues Ashley has with Bar is his lack of motivation, and she feels as though his bad decisions have held them back and caused unnecessary stress on her.

Bar Smith reluctant to dish on DUI court case, gets upset with producers

During Tuesday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2, the couple sat down to discuss Bar’s upcoming court case for a DUI he was previously charged with.

Bar explained to Ashley that he was due in court the next day and was supposed to turn himself in to serve 15 days behind bars. When MTV’s producers pressed Bar about the case, he grew agitated and didn’t want to discuss it any further.

Can Ashley and Bar Commit to Therapy? 🤕 Teen Mom 2

Watch this video on YouTube

“Bro, like I’m tired of talking about this case,” Bar told the producer. In his eyes, Bar’s charges weren’t that big of a deal, and as he put it, “Not to downplay, but this is not a murder case.”

Teen Mom 2 viewers weren’t happy with Bar’s comments nor his behavior surrounding his DUI and took to Twitter, where they sounded off.

Teen Mom 2 viewers take aim at Bar Smith over DUI comments

“My Aunt was hit by a drunk driver and had to have hip pinning surgery. Get over it, Bar!” wrote one angry critic who pointed out what could have happened while Bar was driving while under the influence. “You could have killed or injured someone! You deserve every headache you receive!”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Another comment read, “Awe, poor Bar… You have anxiety over court? Well I have anxiety due to people like you driving drunk on the roads. Own up and change.”

“Don’t sign up for a show if you don’t want to talk about the drama in your life,” voiced another disgruntled Teen Mom 2 viewer who felt Bar should be open about his legal issues on the show, since he signed up to be on reality TV. “That’s why they cast and pay you.”

Pic credit: MTV’s Teen Mom/YouTube

Bar has faced other legal issues besides his DUI. In May 2021, Bar was arrested for willful discharge of a firearm during Ashley’s college graduation party. Following his arrest, despite scrubbing her Instagram of all of Bar’s pics, Ashley defended her man when critics bashed him.

“You don’t have to like me and Bar,” Ashley told her critics. “We like each other.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.