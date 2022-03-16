Teen Mom 2 viewers react to Kail Lowry’s choice to not appear on several episodes this season

Kail Lowry explained to her fans that she wouldn’t be appearing on several episodes during Season 11 of Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: Kail and the Chaos/YouTube

Kail Lowry opened up to her fans about her choice not to appear on several episodes during Season 11 of Teen Mom 2.

Tuesday night’s episode did not include any segments with Kail and she let viewers know she would be absent ahead of the episode airing.

At the end of the episode, a message appeared reading, “After the podcast was recorded, Kail learned Chris was participating in the series. She informed production that she will no longer be filming.”

Kail has been vocal about stepping away from the Teen Mom franchise in recent months, and confirmed her decision to be less involved with filming for Teen Mom 2.

Kail Lowry tells fans she chose not to film several episodes this season

Taking to Twitter ahead of Tuesday’s episode, Kail told her 1.3 million followers, “I *believe* I’m not in tonight’s episode tonight – I believe there are 5-6 episodes I’m not on #teenmom2.”

In a quote retweet, Kail added, “Also – this was by choice – was just letting y’all know 🤍”

Of course, Kail’s Twitter followers, along with some trolls, had mixed feelings about her absence from Tuesday night’s episode as well as future ones.

Teen Mom 2 viewers react to Kail Lowry’s absence from the show

Kail found support in one follower who replied to her tweet, “You will be missed. It’s not the same without you and your beautiful boys.”

“BTW-GREAT choice to opt out of that ‘Family Vacation’ train wreck,” they added.

Kail previously told her fans that she opted not to film Teen Mom Family Reunion because it wasn’t financially worth her time. However, Teen Mom 2 fans felt it was to avoid seeing her nemesis and co-star, Briana DeJesus.

Another commenter on Kail’s tweet wasn’t as supportive and felt that Kail stepped away from filming once news broke that her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, was joining the cast.

“Seems like you threw a tantrum because Chris was going to be on the show and finally show his side of the story,” their comment read. “Hmm what are you trying to hide?”

Another one of Kail’s critics asked her, “Is it because you can’t control the narrative with Chris participating?”

Teen Mom 2 viewers got to see Chris make his debut as a regular cast member during Tuesday night’s episode. Until then, Chris had only made a few brief guest appearances during Kail’s segments.

Since Kail was absent from the March 15 episode, that meant Chris and Briana got more screen time. According to what Kail has said recently about filming, however, that’s okay with her, despite taking a pay cut.

Kail admitted during a recent episode of her podcast Baby Mamas No Drama that she has been struggling to share personal matters on the show and therefore needed to step away from filming.

“I only took a six-month hiatus and I was like, I cannot bring myself to come, right now, you know, get myself back into a mindset where I’m openly sharing things on camera,” Kail shared. “It’s so hard to put yourself back in the hot seat and film about things that are so personal.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.