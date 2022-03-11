Teen Mom 2 viewers react to Kail Lowry’s announcement about breast reduction surgery

Kail Lowry told her fans that she’s having breast reduction surgery after she loses weight. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry revealed that she plans to undergo breast reduction surgery after she loses weight and Teen Mom 2 viewers had plenty to say about it.

Kail is an open book and shares a lot of her personal life with her fans on social media.

Although the same can’t always be said about what she shares on Teen Mom 2, she recently told her 4.2 million Instagram followers that she’s planning to have her breast size reduced surgically.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kail shared a quick video from inside her bathroom where she showed her fans a crop top she was wearing and in the process showed off her continued weight loss. Kail has been open recently about her weight loss journey.

Kail Lowry tells her fans she’s getting a breast reduction after she loses weight

Kail added text at the bottom of the screen that read, “once this weight comes off just know I’m getting a breast reduction.”

According to plasticsurgery.org, breast reduction surgery is often an elective, cosmetic procedure but can also be deemed reconstructive if the patient is experiencing health issues related to their breast size. Oftentimes women have the procedure done to relieve the back pain that often accompanies being large-chested.

Kail hasn’t clarified whether she wants the surgery done for cosmetic reasons or if her breasts are causing her discomfort. But, her fans and critics had plenty to say about her decision in a Reddit post where they discussed it.

Teen Mom 2 viewers have mixed reactions to Kail going under the knife

“I think it’ll look really good on her,” commented one Teen Mom 2 fan.

Another said of Kail’s decision to go under the knife, “she would look much better IMO.”

Despite the support from some Redditors, others weren’t on board with Kail’s decision to have more surgery.

One of Kail’s critics penned, “She always resorts to surgery instead of diet and exercise. I have never seen her post a single workout photo. No wonder she looks like that.”

“I think it looks like she’s lost a bit of weight already, a breast reduction will help make her look smaller too,” commented another Redditor. “Not sure why she posted this but seems like she’s fishing for compliments.”

Kail has had multiple cosmetic surgeries and procedures performed over the years; among them are a Brazilian butt lift, lip fillers, Botox, tummy tuck, liposuction, and veneers.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.