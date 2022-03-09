Teen Mom 2 viewers drag Briana DeJesus for accepting Javi Gonzalez’s proposal

Teen Mom 2 viewers felt that Briana DeJesus shouldn’t have accepted Javi Gonzalez’s proposal if she wasn’t ready. Pic credit: MTV and @javi_tattooz/Instagram

Briana DeJesus is catching flak from Teen Mom 2 viewers for accepting her former fiance Javi Gonzalez’s proposal when she wasn’t all that interested.

Although Briana and Javi got engaged last spring after eight months of dating, their story is just now airing on Season 11 of Teen Mom 2. Just four months after Javi popped the question, their relationship was over.

During Tuesday night’s premiere of Season 11 of Teen Mom 2, Briana’s engagement was still new. During a walk with her BFF Shirley, Briana expressed her disinterest at the thought of marriage.

Briana DeJesus’ feelings towards engagement to Javi Gonzalez were lukewarm

“How are things with the boo?” Shirley asked Briana, only to get a less-than-enthusiastic facial expression and a shoulder shrug. When Shirley brought up the topic of wedding planning, Briana revealed that it was far from her mind.

“No wedding planning. I don’t know how I feel about it. I don’t know if it’s a good thing or a bad thing. I’ve never been [in] this situation before so I don’t know how to handle it,” Briana told Shirley.

She continued, “But I love him and I wanna be with him, but it’s just … like, it’s supposed to be a happy moment and it’s just like regular for us. It’s not what I thought it was gonna be. I’m expecting like fireworks, butterflies, flames, and I just feel regular [when it comes to] being engaged to him in general.”

Briana, who recently admitted she’s been celibate for eight months, went on to say that she basically only said yes to Javi’s proposal so she wouldn’t hurt his feelings.

“I just wish we could still be boyfriend and girlfriend and take our time, but I think if I said no I would’ve crushed him. And he’s a very, you know, sensitive man and very prideful and I think he couldn’t have looked me in the face after that.”

Briana also voiced that she felt as though Javi didn’t understand her life in the public eye and got jealous sometimes from the attention she received.

Briana’s statements about her engagement to Javi didn’t sit well with Teen Mom 2 viewers who took to Twitter after the episode to express their disdain.

Teen Mom 2 viewers drag Briana DeJesus for accepting Javi’s proposal

One of Briana’s critics shared a tweet along with a gif of Leah Messer’s daughter Addie Calvert pretending to fall over and play dead. Their tweet read, “Briana seriously stfu, this is RL, not a Disney movie. You don’t get “fireworks & flames” with a proposal. You get bills & more bills from the wedding 😂😂”

Briana seriously stfu, this is RL, not a Disney movie. You don't get "fireworks & flames" with a proposal. You get bills & more bills from the wedding 😂😂#teenmom2

Another Teen Mom 2 viewer tweeted, “Briana just like her mother. Gonna be single and a man-hater for the rest of her life.”

“Briana better figure her s**t out and stop stringing this guy along,” penned another one of Briana’s critics. “She doesn’t seem into him at all.”

Yet another Teen Mom 2 viewer tweeted, “Why would [Briana] say yes to the engagement if she not even sure to the point she don’t even want to plan the wedding.”

As Teen Mom 2 viewers now know, Briana and Javi ended their engagement in August 2021. After speculation they had split when Briana was spotted without her engagement ring, she took to Instagram to tell her followers, “I came to the conclusion that I thought I wanted to be in a relationship but in reality, the thought of it sounded nice but I am just not ready for it.”

“Had a great year with him but [right now] I have other plans,” Briana added. “Maybe in the future we will meet again.”

