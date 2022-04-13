Teen Mom 2 viewers call out Jade Cline for complaining about taking care of Kloie while Sean was in rehab

Jade Cline came under fire by Teen Mom 2 fans for making Sean’s rehab about herself. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 viewers slammed Jade Cline for complaining about caring for her daughter Kloie while Sean Austin was away at rehab.

During Tuesday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2, viewers watched as Jade, Kloie, and Jade’s BFF Chau traveled to see Sean while he was at an out-of-state addiction treatment center. Jade asked Chau to tag along to help her with Kloie during the trip.

Jade complained to Chau about having to take care of Kloie on her own while working full-time and taking care of the house, renovations, and everything else going on in her life.

According to some Teen Mom 2 viewers, Jade made it seem as though Sean’s stint in rehab was a burden on her since she complained about everything she had to do on her own during his absence. Many viewers also felt that Jade made Sean’s rehab situation about herself rather than handling her business while allowing him to get well.

Teen Mom 2 viewers slam how Jade Cline handled Sean being in rehab

Taking to Twitter following the episode, Teen Mom 2 viewers sounded off.

“I’m sorry but this chick Jade is never satisfied,” griped one viewer. “She wants a babysitter for her child not a father. Let that man get better for you and your daughter.”

Another commented, “Im sure Jade can afford a nanny (since shes so overwhelmed with the baby) if she can pay for a house in cash.“

“Sean is trying to get himself together and Jade needs to respect that and give him the space he needs to heal and grow,” tweeted another one of Jade’s critics. “She should take this time to work on herself too.”

Jade and Sean’s relationship has improved since rehab

Upon their arrival at rehab, Kloie was ecstatic to see her dad after months apart, and Sean looked healthy as ever. Present day, Jade and Sean seem to be doing better since he underwent treatment.

Last month, Jade opened up about reconnecting with Sean following his intensive stint in rehab. “We reconnected immediately,” Jade shared with her fans.

“We definitely have an amazing relationship,” Jade gushed. “We have grown so close and have really grown together. This is like a dream lol our relationship now is amazing.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.