Teen Mom 2: Vee Rivera shows off ‘perfect body’ in spring dresses

Teen Mom 2 star Vee Rivera showed off her curvy figure and stylish fashion sense that had her fans gushing.

Vee is a lover of all things beauty and fashion and she often shares her latest makeup tips and fashion hauls with her more than half a million followers on Instagram.

Teen Mom 2 star Vee Rivera stuns in spring dresses

Over the weekend, the dark-haired beauty shared a Reel on Instagram, showing off “Spring dresses you need!” as she modeled three different dresses.

The first dress Vee modeled was a pink, yellow, and orange ombré, dip-dyed slip dress from Express.

Next up, Vee showed off her enviable curves in a body-con dress from Target before showing off a sage green Primark dress.

“Can’t nobody tell me nothing when I have a spring dress on, girrrllllll!💃🏻🌸,” Vee captioned her post. “Slip one of these babies on & don’t forget your sunnies for that added bad b***h energy 😂 First one is my personal fav! Which one is your fav?!”

Vee’s followers flocked to the comments section to let her know which dress was their favorite. In addition to choosing between the three dresses, many of Vee’s followers couldn’t help but notice how fantastic her physique looked.

Vee’s fans gush over her ‘perfect body’

“You got the perfect body girl!😍they look great on you 🔥,” one of Vee’s fans told the 28-year-old podcaster and beauty entrepreneur.

Another one of Vee’s admirers penned, “The bodycon looks 🔥🔥 on you miss cositaaaaaa.”

More of Vee’s followers showed up in the comments, complimenting her on her killer figure, with one telling her she’s “drop dead gorgeous” while another simply wrote “Damn” followed by a slew of fire emojis.

“Totally beautiful 🔥” and “Ok BODY! 🔥🔥” read two more comments on Vee’s post.

Vee owns her own cosmetics company, Vivid Belleza, and co-hosts two podcasts. Most Teen Mom 2 viewers know Vee not only from the show but from her and Kail Lowry’s podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama. Recently, Vee launched another podcast with her friend Alessandra Gonzalez, Vibin’ & Kinda Thrivin’, on Kail’s podcast network, KILLR.

In addition to her beauty line, filming occasionally for Teen Mom 2, and recording two podcasts, Vee also earns an income as a social media influencer and a real estate agent.

Vee and her husband Jo Rivera – who happens to be her podcast host Kail Lowry‘s ex and first baby daddy – also combine their real estate knowledge to flip homes in their home state of Delaware. Vee has proven that she’s got the brains to go along with the beauty and her fans are here for it.

