Teen Mom 2: Vee Rivera admits she misses visiting sex shops with hubby Jo Rivera

Vee Rivera admitted she misses visiting sex shops with her husband Jo Rivera. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Vee Rivera opened up about struggling to feel sexy and keep the spice alive in her marriage to Jo Rivera after having kids.

Vee joined her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast co-host, Kail Lowry, to talk about how her marriage to Jo Rivera has changed since they welcomed their daughter, Vivi.

Vee and Kail aptly named their podcast because the two share one thing in common: baby daddy Jo Rivera. Kail and Jo share one son, Isaac, 11, and Vee shares a daughter, Vivi, 5, with her husband Jo.

On their latest podcast episode, Vee opened up about the topic of keeping her marriage to Jo spicy and how things have changed over the years.

Vee Rivera likes to keep things spicy with her hubby Jo Rivera

“I love lingerie and toys and stuff like that. I love new toys. A date for me and Jo used to be going to the movies and going to the sex store and then going home and trying all the stuff. That’s so much fun to me. That’s a thrill to me,” Vee revealed to Kail and their listeners.

She continued, “It was more for me, like, ‘damn I’m going to feel sexy.’ I love feeling empowered and dominant at some times.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

However, after having kids, Vee admitted that she feels as though she’s “lost” that thrilling feeling she and Jo once shared.

“After I had kids, I feel like I just really lost that for a while. My mind is just somewhere else all the time. Does he miss when we used to have sex all the time? I used to wear lingerie,” Vee said.

The Teen Mom 2 star wishes she could ‘get back to who she was before kids’

Vee, a licensed real estate agent, admitted to struggling when trying to find a balance between spicing up her marriage to Jo and keeping in mind that they’ve gotten older and their lives aren’t the same as they used to be.

Vee, who said she’s “all done” having Jo’s babies, told her listeners, “That’s the hardest part: trying to keep that spice but also still owning the fact we’re not the same people that we were back then. I wish I could get back to who I was before kids.”

Vee’s admission comes on the heels of having a falling out with co-host, Kail Lowry. Kail and Vee recorded their podcast separately before telling their listeners that they had some “bumps in the road” to handle. It seems the baby mamas were able to (at least temporarily) work out their drama.

Teen Mom 2 fans can catch part two of the reunion special next Tuesday, August 3 at 8/7c on MTV.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.