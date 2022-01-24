Teen Mom 2: The 7 most jaw-dropping moments in the history of the show

The 7 most shocking moments in the history of Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram, @jenellevansofficial/Instagram, @kaillowry/Instagram, @leahmesser/Instagram, @_brianadejesus/Instagram, @jadecline/Instagram, @ashleysiren/Instagram

When it comes to Teen Mom 2, the entirety of the show is nothing short of drama.

Season after season, episode after episode, drama ensues.

The teen moms go through a great deal on the show: they are met with adversity, they have exes or significant others who don’t help, they struggle with drug and/or alcohol abuse because of the pressure and stress.

Sometimes, they have a hard time taking care of their kids, let alone themselves.

During the history of the Teen Mom 2 show, so much has happened as the moms try to live their lives, move forward, love their kids, work out controversy, and get along with others.

Some of these don’t always happen, unfortunately, at least not on a consistent basis. Below you will find the Top 7 craziest moments from the history of the Teen Mom 2 show.

7. Barbara and arugula

Jenelle’s mom, Barbara, Pic credit: @barbara0230/Instagram

Although this first spot isn’t exactly insane, it is jaw-dropping in a funny, unbelievable way. If you are a Teen Mom 2 fan, then you know that Jenelle’s mom, Barbara, is probably one of the most beloved people on the show.

From her accent to her gullibility, Barbara cracks up viewers with her simple way of life and naivety at times.

For example, remember that time, in season 9, when Jenelle took Barbara out for dinner at a fancy restaurant?

When the waiter brought over the entrée for Jenelle and Barb, Barb looked at the arugula weirdly. As seen on Cosmopolitan online, she proceeded to put the arugula on her fork and asked Jenelle, “Can you eat this? Or is it a decoration?”

As Jenelle giggled, so did viewers at home. Oh, Barbara, you always provide that comic relief that is needed on the show.

6. Leah and Corey’s affair

Leah Messer, Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Leah Messer and her ex-husband, Corey Simms, have twin daughters together, Ali and Aleeah. Fans saw this couple divorce early on (supposedly due to cheating), and it was sad and shocking to all.

However, what puts this one on the list isn’t their divorce, it’s the news that came out during the Season 6 reunion special.

Leah, Corey, and Corey’s wife, Miranda, discussed on the reunion show that Leah and Corey had an affair when Corey and Miranda had only been married a few months.

With all of the animosity between Leah and Corey at that time, this absolutely left viewers aghast. Furthermore, if the affair between the two happened during this timeline, Leah would have still been married to Jeremy. Ouch, a double whammy.

Now we all know why Miranda disliked Leah so much, huh?!

5. Kailyn hits Javi

Kailyn Lowry, Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Viewers have seen Kailyn Lowry lose her temper more times than we can count, to be honest. Whether it was with Joe or Javi, her words and actions oftentimes were how could we put it…Crude? Brash? Borderline abusive?

In fact, her behavior did become abusive in an episode of Teen Mom 2 where she and Javi were in an extremely heated argument. At one point during the altercation, Kailyn crossed the line—even for her.

Instead of using her words, Kail turned to her fists. After hitting Javi, he still moved in with Kailyn and continued the relationship. Actually, they ended up getting married after becoming pregnant with Lincoln.

Things, unfortunately, did not get better for the couple as time progressed, however. They literally got worse, and eventually, Kail and Javi called it quits.

Kailyn’s coarse words and actions, however, have not changed much since. But viewers still love to hate her.

4. Chelsea (Houska) DeBoer leaves the show

Chelsea (Houska) DeBoer, Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

Chelsea (Houska) DeBoer has had her share of drama on the show, but not necessarily from her; in fact, she might be the least dramatic person on Teen Mom 2.

Her ex, Adam Lind, who is also Aubree’s dad, however, caused a great deal of stress, tears, and hardships for both Chelsea and Aubree.

Chelsea genuinely takes being a mom to heart and loves her kids with all she has. Adam, on the other hand, had little to do with Aubree.

Truly, it was Aubree who caused Chelsea’s decision to leave the show. According to what Chelsea told People, “There just came a point—and I think it was a buildup almost—this feeling in my gut or my heart, I guess. It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on the show anymore.”

She went on to say, “There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever.”

Along with Aubree from ex, Adam, Chelsea, and husband, Cole DeBoer, have three children together. Their son, Watson is four, daughter Layne is 2, and baby Walker recently joined their family.

It seems like Chelsea is super happy with her new husband and all four of her children. She looks like she is content in life today and is relieved not to have to deal with the show’s theatrics any longer.

3. Jenelle has road rage

Jenelle Evans with husband, David, Pic credit: @jenelleevansofficial/Instagram

Jenelle Evans equals drama. Back in 2018, viewers sat shell-shocked as they watched Jenelle, driving with her son, Jace, then only eight years old, engage in road rage.

It was obvious that Jace was terrified as his mom drove crazily and all over the place as a truck supposedly cut her off.

A white truck evidently slammed on his brakes and cut Jenelle off, causing her to become irate. Jenelle hit her brakes so hard that Jace flew forward, which caused fans to gasp out loud.

According to the U.S. Sun, Jenelle went off, screaming, “Are you f**king kidding me, dude? Oh my God. Give me your phone,” she yelled at Jace.

Instead of making the call to 9-1-1 and letting them take care of it, Jenelle decided to take matters into her own hands. She proceeded to follow the driver of the white truck to his house.

Once there, Jenelle grabbed a handgun and got out to take photos of his truck and house number, and then she continued to scream at him that she had called the cops.

Jenelle then got back into her car, where Jace had been waiting, and backed out in her car. However, she hit the man’s mailbox as she left, and he got in his car, gunned the motor, and started to follow her.

She pointed her handgun at the man as she yelled at him, “Dude, leave me alone!” The guy ended up driving away, but viewers were left holding their breath and wanting to give poor Jace a huge hug.

2. Jenelle signs over custody

Jenelle and her son, Jace, Pic credit: @jenelleevansofficial/Instagram

The number two spot on this list again goes to Jenelle Evans, because for real, her jaw-dropping moments are bountiful. You can’t say the name Jenelle without thoughts about melodrama.

In 2009, Jenelle gave birth to her son Jace, at only 18-years-old. Jace’s dad is supposedly Andrew Lewis. However, at that young age, Jenelle wasn’t ready to be tied down and be a mother.

Instead, she wanted to keep going out partying and was prone to getting herself into trouble. Jenelle’s mom, Barbara was left to pick up the pieces and care for Jace since Jenelle neglected to.

While Barb was more of a mother figure to Jace as a baby, she continued to take on the role of mom, instead of grandma, while Jenelle was out doing God knows what.

Clearly, not wanting to step up, Jenelle signed over her parental rights to Barbara who has, for the most part, raised Jace over the past eleven years of his life. Moreover, Jenelle has yet to get custody back of her firstborn.

This has definitely caused a great deal of tension and fights between Jenelle and Barbara, with again, poor Jace in the middle. Viewers and fans wish we could say things have resolved themselves between Jenelle and her mother, Barbara, but unfortunately, things are as rocky as ever.

1. Leah on drugs

Leah and her mini-me, Aleeah, Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

If fans were asked who their favorite mom is on Teen Mom 2, the educated guess would be Chelsea (Houska) DeBoer or Leah Messer. That is why it came as such as surprise when it came out that Leah was struggling with drug use, thereby making this the most jaw-dropping moment in Teen Mom 2 history.

Having twins, Aleeah and Ali with ex-husband, Corey Simms, and another daughter, Adalynn with ex, Jeremy Calvert, Leah’s life has been nothing but stressful.

Basically a single parent, Leah always seemed to have it mostly together, taking Ali’s medical condition in stride, and trying to give equal time to Ali’s twin, Aleeah, so she doesn’t feel left out, and her youngest daughter, Adalynn as well.

Fans were astonished and disappointed when Leah started slipping on camera and off, and all of the signs pointed to substance abuse, specifically drugs.

Viewers would watch, stunned, as Leah slurred her words on the show and drove her kids around, even though she shouldn’t have been. While Corey confronted her about using drugs, Leah continued to deny she had a problem.

Finally, after quite a bit of time went on, Leah admitted to abusing her anxiety meds and sought out help.

Because Leah always seemed so put together, confident, and optimistic, viewers were in awe at this jaw-dropping moment.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.