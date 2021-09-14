Teen Mom 2 stars say Chelsea Houska ‘looks about 50’ with heavy fillers in her face in new pics

Teen Mom 2 fans think Chelsea Houska “looks about 50” because of her lip filler in new pics. Pic credit: MTV

Fans of Teen Mom 2 think that alum Chelsea Houska looks much older than she is due to the work she’s had done to her face.

Chelsea has changed up her look a bit recently, opting for a long, brunette hairstyle after ditching her signature red locks.

She has also slimmed down after giving birth to daughter Walker earlier this year and is participating in a 75-day fitness and weight-loss challenge with her husband, Cole DeBoer.

In one of her latest pics shared to her Instagram account, Chelsea got glammed up to attend a wedding over the weekend.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Chelsea and her former Teen Mom 2 castmate Kail Lowry attended the same wedding over the weekend.

One pic, in particular, caught the attention of Teen Mom 2 fans, in which Chelsea posed with her eldest daughter, Aubree.

In the pic, Chelsea leaned in to hug Aubree, who made a silly face for the camera — but it wasn’t Aubree’s silly face that Teen Mom 2 fans were focused on.

Teen Mom 2 fans think Chelsea Houska ‘looks about 50’ from fillers

Teen Mom 2 fans took to Reddit to discuss Chelsea and Aubree’s outfits for the wedding they attended, and some couldn’t help but focus on Chelsea’s changed appearance.

Another fan of Teen Mom 2 agreed and replied, “Yeah, in the photo where she’s hugging Aubree, and you can see [that] she looks [like she’s] in her 40s[.]”

“Aubree is adorable but I can’t get past Chelsea’s face 😳” commented another Reddit user on the post.

“Chelsea’s face is looking rough,” read another comment.

Pic credit: u/thatbrunette_girl/Reddit

Chelsea’s appearance is a popular topic lately among Teen Mom 2 fans

Chelsea is no stranger to online trolls bashing her appearance. Just last month, Teen Mom 2 fans speculated that the 30-year-old mom of four had some work done to her face, saying that Chelsea looked like “a completely different person” in recent pics.

Chelsea opened up to her fans in June about rumors that she’s gotten lip fillers injected by her dad, Randy Houska, who is a dentist.

“Um, and I would like to point out that I read an article saying my dad gave me lip injections,” Chelsea told her followers during an Instagram Story. “He did not. So, just so that’s clear.”

Chelsea knows, after being in the public eye for so long, that putting herself out there on social media comes with both praise and scrutiny, but it’s a risk she’s willing to take.

When it comes to Chelsea’s appearance, it’s clearly her choice whether she wants to have cosmetic procedures done to her face. But Teen Mom 2 fans got a glimpse of a makeup-free Chelsea recently and it seems they prefer her fresh-faced look and appreciate her “natural beauty.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.