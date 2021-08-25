Teen Mom 2 stars Jade Cline and Briana DeJesus joke they’re a couple

Jade Cline and Briana DeJesus joked that they’re a couple. Pic credit: MTV

Are Teen Mom 2 stars Jade Cline and her BFF and castmate Briana DeJesus fueling rumors that they’re a couple?

Jade and Briana became fast BFFs when Jade joined the cast of Teen Mom 2, and especially after last season.

Briana swooped in and helped Jade after her Brazilian butt lift surgery and liposuction, a move that Jade believes saved her life.

Since Jade’s cosmetic surgery, she and Briana have been spending more time together, both on and off camera.

The Teen Mom 2 castmates revealed that they are hanging out in Jade’s home state of Indiana and they’re filming for next season of the show.

Jade Cline and Briana DeJesus tease Teen Mom 2 fans

During one of their recent restaurant outings, Jade and Briana both shared pics and video to their Instagram Stories.

In Jade’s Instagram Story, she showed a Boomerang of Briana, who was seated across the table from her. Briana was on her phone, but looked up and smiled when she realized Jade was filming her.

Jade added the text to the video of Briana, “Plot twist. This [is] my girlfriend…”

Briana shared a similar Boomerang to her own Instagram Stories. Briana’s video showed Jade, seated across the table from her, drinking beer from a pilsner glass.

Briana wrote on her Boomerang, “On a date, kinda nervous!” along with the hashtag #wifey and tagged Jade in the Story.

Are Jade and Briana on the hunt for new men in their lives?

Jade and Briana are both seemingly on the prowl for new men in their lives after they both split from their significant others.

Briana confirmed her split from fiance Javi Gonzalez this month after their three-month-long engagement.

Jade and her baby daddy, Sean Austin, have been on and off for their entire relationship. The couple, who shares a three-year-old daughter named Kloie, has steadily continued to spark engagement rumors, as well as breakup rumors.

Jade seemed to imply that she’s on the hunt for a new man when she shared a series of tweets recently. After having her Brazilian butt lift surgery, Jade revealed that she’s been continuing to work on losing weight and nearly hit her goal.

She also made a comment about all of the “good men” being taken, before deleting the tweet.

Jade left her fans guessing about the status of her relationship with Sean. She talked about co-parenting with him and said “things are different right now,” and mentioned that she might elaborate on details later.

It doesn’t look as though the Teen Mom 2 stars are serious about being in a relationship with each other, and for now, Jade and Briana look to be having fun enjoying the single life.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.