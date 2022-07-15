Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer shows off curves in leopard-print leggings

Leah Messer put her curves on display as she posed for several mirror selfies. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/TonyaWise/AdMedia

Leah Messer has plenty of healthy curves, and the Teen Mom 2 star put them on display for her fans.

The 30-year-old mother of three is in a new relationship with her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, and she can’t contain her happiness lately.

Leah exuded confidence in her latest Instagram Stories share, putting her ample assets on display and showing off her shapely gams.

Finding the perfect angle and lighting for a mirror selfie, Leah took advantage and snapped herself, giving a peace sign while letting her backside take center stage.

Leah sported a black crop top and black Nike hat with her leggings and opted for a simple silver bracelet and matching hoop earrings to accessorize her look.

Obviously feeling herself, Leah shared even more poses with her fans, this time from her bedroom, where she flaunted her curves in a silky, green belted shorts set. Leah wore her hair down as she posed for her mirror selfie, putting her shapely legs on display for the snap, which was set to the song Not One of Them by Nija.

Leah Messer flaunts curves in leopard-print leggings for bathroom selfie

Not pictured in Leah’s Instagram Stories share were the results of her latest cosmetic procedure: veneers. Last month, Leah shared video footage of herself at the dentist’s office as she prepared to get a new set of veneers at the same facility Jaylan had his done.

What’s next for Leah following Teen Mom 2?

Leah has been sharing her personal life with Teen Mom 2 viewers for over a decade. Following Season 11 of Teen Mom 2, the Hope, Grace & Faith author had viewers wondering if she would stay with the franchise after a message she shared sparked concern.

“I’ll forever be grateful for the memories, experiences, lessons, opportunities, and friends/coworkers that have become family over the years. #TeenMom2 🙏❤,” Leah told her fans in May 2022 in an Instagram Stories slide.

Now that filming has ended for Teen Mom 2, Leah will join the cast of the new Teen Mom spinoff, The Next Chapter, which will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 and is currently in production.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.