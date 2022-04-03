Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer dishes on how ‘cathartic’ writing is, urges fans to ‘never give up’

Leah Messer opened up to her fans about writing her book and how much it helped her heal. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer poured her heart into her book, Hope, Grace & Faith, and she reflected on how healing it was to write it in hopes of helping others.

Leah’s memoir was published in May 2020 and details her life from childhood into adulthood, chronicling the many obstacles she’s faced along the way.

Leah Messer’s book Hope, Grace & Faith details her tumultuous upbringing

The name of Leah’s book comes from her three daughters’ middle names. Leah shares 12-year-old twin sisters Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace Simms with their father, Corey Simms, and she shares her youngest daughter, Adalynn Faith Calvert, with her other ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert.

Although Teen Mom 2 viewers have been watching Leah’s private life unfold on TV for over a decade, there are parts of her life that she kept to herself until releasing her book.

Leah’s life before Teen Mom 2 was riddled with sexual abuse, suicidal thoughts, drug abuse, and an abortion that she tried to pass off as a miscarriage.

Now, Leah is reflecting on the writing process, how it helped her heal, and how she hopes it will help others.

In a touching video posted to Instagram, Leah shared clips of her life, from early childhood with her parents to snippets of herself and her daughters Aleeah, Ali, and Addie, and ended with a selfie and a pic of Hope, Grace, & Faith.

Leah Messer shares message with Teen Mom 2 fans, hopes her book continues to help them

“I’m so thankful for everyone that has purchased my memoir and supported our story throughout the years. My book has done better than I ever could have imagined, and it has allowed me to connect with you all on a whole new level. & I just want to say 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐊 𝐘𝐎𝐔!” captioned her post.

Leah told her 2.7 million Instagram followers that she continues to receive messages from her fans telling her how her book has helped positively impact their lives. Leah explained her vision when she thought about writing a book.

“When I started the writing process in 2018, I wanted to share my story, my truth and create a safe place for others, especially women, to do the same and never feel alone in life,” Leah explained, adding that the writing process was therapeutic for her.

“Writing and publishing my memoir ended up being one of the most cathartic experiences for me and also for my family. I love how life has a way of coming full circle,” Leah added. “I’ve reconnected with so many old friends and I’m so thankful for that. You know who you are, I’m proud of y’all & ILY. 🙏🏼✨”

Leah ended her caption with a note of hope for her fans, acknowledging what her past holds and using it to overcome obstacles in her life moving forward.

“Overcoming obstacles and choosing to grow through them makes us who we are and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Leah told her fans. “I hope that you always choose YOU and never give up. 💪🏼❤️”

These days, Leah is living her best life with her new boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, while raising her three daughters and continuing to share her life experiences with Teen Mom 2 viewers.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.