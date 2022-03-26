Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry says she won’t be on new Teen Mom merger show

Teen Mom 2 fans have speculated about Kail Lowry’s return to the franchise and she seemingly confirmed her absence from the rumored merger show. Pic credit: MTV

It looks as though Kail Lowry will be stepping down from filming amid a rumored merger show that will combine casts from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2.

Kail has dropped hints but hasn’t directly given an answer to her fans regarding her future with the Teen Mom franchise.

The 30-year-old reality TV star and podcast host admitted to taking a six-month filming hiatus ahead of Season 11 and voiced her concerns with sharing personal matters on the show.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, rumors have been floating around that the producers will be combining casts from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2, meaning that some of the moms will be cut from the franchise as a result.

Kail Lowry tells a fan she ‘will not be’ part of the Teen Mom merger show

Kail recently responded to a fan’s question in a private Facebook group regarding her future with Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram shared a screenshot of Kail and the fan’s interaction, which seemingly confirmed Kail’s filming future.

“I prob won’t watch until kail is back on,” one Teen Mom 2 fan commented on the post. “If they really merge TM and TM2 I feel like kail will be the only one to go to the new show. If that’s even a real thing.”

Kail saw the fan’s comment and responded, “As of right now, I will not be on the new show 💙,” although she didn’t say whether it was her choice or not.

Kail takes a step back from filming Teen Mom 2

The current cast members on Teen Mom OG include Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, and Mackenzie McKee. Teen Mom 2’s cast includes Kail along with her now-former BFF Leah Messer, her nemesis Briana DeJesus, as well as Ashley Jones and Jade Cline.

Kail has been upfront with her fans about choosing not to film recently for Teen Mom 2. Although she didn’t say so, many Teen Mom 2 viewers think Kail’s baby daddy Chris Lopez joining the cast had a lot to do with her stepping away from filming.

Shortly after news broke that Chris signed a contract with MTV last summer, Kail told her fans that she was not filming for Teen Mom 2.

Although she’s not filming as much for the Teen Mom franchise, Kail stays plenty busy with her four boys and other business ventures. Kail currently hosts three podcasts and recently launched her own podcast network called KILLR, the acronym reflecting the first initials of her and her sons’ names.

