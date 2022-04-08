Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry reveals plans for significant career change

Kail Lowry has big plans for her future that involve a major career change. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry has hinted that her time filming for Teen Mom 2 is coming to an end and now she has her sights set on a completely different career path.

Since 2010, Kail has been sharing her personal life with MTV viewers, first on 16 and Pregnant, before joining the cast of Teen Mom 2 in 2011.

Although viewers have watched her accomplishments and struggles through the years as she’s welcomed four sons, Kail is “having a really hard time” sharing her personal drama with reality TV audiences these days.

During a recent Instagram Q&A, Kail revealed that she is hoping to pursue a new career.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry wants to go to law school

One of Kail’s eagle-eyed Instagram followers had a question for her that asked, “Did I see LSAT prep books when you posted vids from your home office the other day?”

Kail revealed that she did, indeed, have LSAT books in her office and explained why.

“Yes ma’am!” Kail replied. “That’s what I want to do & I was hoping maybe when @mellolwry starts kindergarten is the most realistic for me.”

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kail was referring to her youngest son, Creed, who turns 2 this summer. Since he still has a few years until he begins kindergarten, Kail is likely freshening up on studying before tackling law school head-on.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

According to The Princeton Review, the LSAT, or Law School Admission Test, is a three-and-a-half-hour long entrance exam required for admission to most law schools.

During a recent episode of her newest podcast, Barely Famous, Kail talked with her friend Kristen Hook about her potential career in law.

Kail mentioned that she recently spoke with her friend who is an attorney who she said “believes in her” as far as law school goes and suggested that she get some of her internship experience in now. However, as Kail mentioned, with four kids it’s nearly impossible at this point in her life.

Kail isn’t the first mom from within the Teen Mom franchise to pursue a career in law. Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham claims she has a law degree.

Kail stays busy with four kids and multiple business ventures

With Kail losing interest in filming for Teen Mom 2 – likely having to do with her ex Chris Lopez joining the cast – it makes sense that she would be focusing her time elsewhere.

The 30-year-old New York Times best-selling author also hosts three podcasts – Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley, Baby Mamas No Drama with Vee Rivera, and Barely Famous – recently launched her own podcast network, earns cash as a social media influencer, and has several other business ventures under her belt.

Kail has proven that she’s come a long way from her days as a teenager working at Sports Authority and waiting tables all while raising her son Isaac and putting herself through school.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.