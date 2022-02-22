Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry on ex-husband Javi Marroquin: ‘I’m never going to be his friend again’

Kail Lowry said she’ll “never be friends” with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin again. Pic credit: WE tv

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin have long sparked rumors they’ve rekindled their romance, but now, it looks like they’re done for good.

Kail and Javi wasted no time getting serious in their relationship. The former husband and wife met in 2011, were married in 2012, and their son Lincoln was born in 2013.

Teen Mom 2 viewers watched Kail and Javi’s ups and downs and their frequent fights, which even turned physical.

Despite calling it quits in 2017, Kail and Javi have been keeping Teen Mom 2 fans guessing whether they’re a couple once again, sparking rumors that they’ve reconciled their romantic relationship.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry in therapy to ‘not be friends’ with ex-husband Javi Marroquin

Now, however, Kail set the record straight, and seemingly solidified the fact that any chance of her and Javi getting back together is slim to none.

Talking with her podcast co-host Vee Rivera on Baby Mamas No Drama recently, Kail revealed that she’s specifically attending therapy to learn how not to be friends with Javi any longer.

When the topic of their blended families came up, Kail mentioned Lincoln’s father, Javi, when she suggested to Vee that they should have pictures taken of their kids and all of their siblings.

Kail Lowry says she’ll ‘never’ be Javi Marroquin’s friend again

“When me and Javi are like, okay again, which – I’m never gonna be his friend again – but just hear me out,” Kail said to Vee before explaining why she’s in therapy.

“Like, I’m in therapy to specifically not be friends with him,” Kail shared. “Like, that’s what I’m working on right now. I’m in therapy right now to talk about how to not be his friend, but to co-parent civilly and to just not be, like, best friends because I think being best friends is, like, super toxic.”

Amid their recent ups and downs in their relationship, Javi told his fans that co-parenting with Kail hasn’t been going so well. During an Instagram Stories Q&A, when asked to rate his co-parenting relationship with Kail, Javi rated it -1.

In September 2021, Kail told her fans that she was dating, leaving plenty of room for Teen Mom 2 fans to speculate who she might have her eyes set on. For his part, Javi made it clear recently that he is single.

Teen Mom 2 returns for Season 11 on Tuesday, March 8 at 8/7c on MTV.