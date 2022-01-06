Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry alleges abuse in previous relationship, critics call her out for abusing her exes

Kail Lowry recently said she was in an abusive relationship, and her critics called her out for being abusive towards her baby daddies. Pic credit: MTV and @chrisxlopezz/TikTok

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry opened up recently about being in an abusive relationship, and her critics pointed out that she has also been abusive to her exes.

Kail Lowry shares four sons between three baby daddies — Jo Rivera is Isaac’s father, Javi Marroquin is Lincoln’s father, and Chris Lopez is father to Lux and Creed.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry reveals abuse in past relationship

Recently, Kail opened up about a previous relationship in which her partner was abusive on her podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, which she co-hosts with Jo Rivera’s wife, Vee.

During the most recent episode of Baby Mamas No Drama, which aired January 4, Kail revealed her abusive relationship to Vee when the topic of toxic relationships came up.

“I had this one guy I was dating clap in my face, like literally this close to my face, when we were in an argument,” Kail revealed.

Kail continued, “What you did was abuse, that’s still abuse, that’s still – you know what I mean? That didn’t register to him. That is, you don’t clap in someone’s face. That’s not normal unless you’re expecting to fight someone.”

Kail, who has previously accused Jo Rivera of verbal and emotional abuse, admittedly doesn’t have the best relationship with her exes. Things have gotten physical between them in the past.

Teen Mom 2 viewers weigh in on Kail Lowry’s own history of abuse

In fact, Kail has been on the opposite side of things regarding being abusive in relationships.

In the fall of 2020, Kail was arrested for allegedly punching her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, because he cut their son Lux’s hair without consulting with her.

Teen Mom 2 viewers may remember a scene from Season 4 when Kail filmed with her then-husband, Javi Marroquin, during an altercation between the two.

Kail was seen shoving Javi, grabbing him by the shirt, and screaming, “I want to f***ing punch you! I f***ing hate you!”

Kail later revealed that she’d regret that moment “for the rest of” her life during an episode of her other podcast, Coffee Convos.

Jo Rivera also accused Kail of physical abuse during their early days on Teen Mom 2.

During an old scene from Teen Mom 2, as shared by Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram, Jo recounted when Kail “turned around and swung” at him with a backhand to the forehead, knocking his hat off, as well as punching him in the face and smacking him.

Some of Kail’s critics voiced their opinions in the comments section.

“Kail is such a big a** bully. To men,” read one comment. “She looks for the chance to physically assault man. She’s a big woman, I worry for the next guy.”

“I believe Jo’s account of how things transpired. Karl is a gross abuser,” wrote another Teen Mom 2 viewer.

These days, Kail stays busy, focusing on moving into her new home and getting more involved with her work outside of Teen Mom 2, recently teasing a third podcast to her fans.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.