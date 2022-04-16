Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline sizzles in skin-tight cut-out dress, puts backside on full display

Jade Cline showed off her “thang” in a skin-tight brown dress. Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline continues to dazzle her fans, showing off her curves in a form-fitting, cut-out dress, putting her “thang” front and center.

Jade has been heating up social media lately with her stunning photos, showcasing the results of last year’s Brazilian Butt Lift surgery.

Jade Cline sizzles in cut-out brown dress with backside front and center

In her most recent Instagram post, Jade set tongues wagging when she posed for a sultry photoshoot that put her backside on center stage. She captioned the carousel post, “& that thang is thangingggggg.”

In the pics, Jade donned a silky, brown, floor-length dress with a cut-out on the stomach and a slit that traveled all the way up her long legs, nearly to her waist.

Jade opted for nude-colored sandals to pair with the look and wore her long, blonde, waist-length hair pulled partly back.

Arching her back in the first pic, Jade stood in front of a floor-length mirror as she posed for her photographer BFF, Chau.

The 24-year-old mom to Kloie popped one toe and gazed at the ground for the serious second snap.

Teen Mom 2 fans go wild over Jade Cline’s latest sultry snap

Plenty of Jade’s followers showed up in the comments to gush over her sultry new look. Among those who commented were Jade’s on-again boyfriend and baby daddy, Sean Austin, as well as her Teen Mom 2 co-star and BFF, Briana DeJesus.

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

“My baby fire 🔥,” Sean told his girlfriend who replied with three red heart emojis.

Briana commented, “Sheeeeeshhhhh🔥” and Sean echoed the sentiment in a reply below it.

Jade was sure to tag her BFF Chau, giving her credit for snapping the photos.

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

“You look amazing 😍😍,” commented one of Jade’s 627k followers.

Another commented, “Yesssss boooooooo!!!! Periodttt,” while another penned, “We call the Thickety Thick.”

Jade’s Brazilian Butt Lift surgery played out last year on Teen Mom 2, and viewers were shocked to see how much pain she experienced. Following her surgery, Jade’s mom Christy came under fire for leaving her daughter for hours while claiming her pain medication wasn’t in stock at any local pharmacies.

Since going under the knife, Jade has been showing off her assets. She recently showed off her best poolside look in a gorgeous, electric blue swimsuit while vacationing in Las Vegas with Sean and their 4-year-old daughter Kloie.

During the filming for the Teen Mom 2 reunion, Jade set the bar high for her co-stars with her fashion choices, donning an all-black ensemble that accentuated her curves in all the right places.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.