Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline joins OnlyFans amid social media break

Jade Cline is the latest star from the Teen Mom franchise to join OnlyFans.

Amid her recent social media hiatus, Jade has decided to join the subscription-based social media platform to earn some extra cash.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Jade announced her recent break from social media last week. “Social media is such a toxic place and also a fake place. Social media isn’t real life and is so bad for your mental health,” she tweeted.

“Really about to take a step back from social media in general and enjoy real life,” Jade continued before telling her Twitter followers, “Peace out.”

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline joins OnlyFans

Now, Jade is temporarily trading Instagram and Twitter for OnlyFans. The 24-year-old Indiana native took to her Instagram Stories over the Memorial Day weekend to make the announcement, sharing several screenshots from her OnlyFans homepage.

Jade’s subscribers can access her content for $15 per month, or if they pay in advance, they can save some money. For six months worth of content, a subscriber will pay $67.50, while $126 will get them an entire year’s worth.

So far, Jade has 45 posts and 51 media shares on her OnlyFans with 1.1k likes. Her profile pic shows the blonde reality TV star posing on a bed, seemingly naked and covered with a strategically-placed white sheet.

Jade joins other Teen Mom stars on OnlyFans

Jade joins several other moms (and dads) from the Teen Mom franchise who have already joined OnlyFans. Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans recently announced that she joined the NSFW platform, where she’s estimated to be earning around $3,000 per month on subscriptions alone.

In addition to pulling in monthly income from subscribers, those with OnlyFans accounts also earn money off private pics they share via DMs. Jenelle’s ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith, also joined OnlyFans last fall, teasing his followers with nearly-nude pics.

Jade’s Teen Mom 2 co-star and BFF Briana DeJesus also make extra income on OnlyFans, once bragging that she was a top creator, claiming she’d earned over $10,000 in her first week on the paid-subscription site. Teen Mom 2 fans called out Briana, however, saying that her being on OnlyFans wasn’t much different than Farrah Abraham filming porn.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and 2 and is slated to premiere in the near future.