Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline is minding her own business as she sunbathes in a blue bikini

Jade showed off her ample assets in a blue bikini top. Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline enjoyed some time alone as she soaked up the sun in a bikini while living her best life.

Jade underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift last year along with full-body liposuction and she’s been flaunting her cosmetic surgery results every chance she gets.

The 24-year-old mom to Kloie is enjoying some alone time this weekend and took to social media to let her fans know she was minding her own business.

Jade Cline is ‘minding her own business’ in a skimpy blue bikini

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Jade shared her sizzling snap that she captioned, “Minding my own business and living my best life.”

Jade squinted slightly in the serious-faced selfie as the sun beat down on her glowing skin. She pulled her long, blonde hair into a high ponytail secured with a purple scrunchie.

Slightly puckering her lips for the pose, Jade wore a low-cut, blue, halter-top bikini with ribbing that covered just enough skin to make the pic safe for Instagram as her cleavage glistened with sweat.

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

The bikini top accentuated Jade’s ample bosom, which took center stage in the snap.

Is Jade in Florida for Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus’s lawsuit party?

Judging by the rest of Jade’s Instagram Story slides, along with some of her friends, she’s in Florida for her Teen Mom 2 co-star and BFF Briana DeJesus’ lawsuit victory party.

Pic credit: @jadecline_ and @brittdejesus_/Instagram

Jade also shared brief footage of inside the party, as party planners can be seen putting the finishing touches on the decorating. “Itsssa party,” Jade captioned the slide. In an Instagram Story slide shared by Briana’s sister Brittany DeJesus, Jade’s daughter Kloie can be seen swimming with Briana’s youngest daughter Stella, seemingly proving that Jade is, in fact, in Florida for Briana’s party.

One of Briana’s other BFFs, Shae Kogut, shared some footage to her Instagram Stories, also seemingly proving that Jade was in attendance for Briana’s party. Shae, who lives in Florida like Briana, shared a pic of herself and Jade as they cuddled up for a car selfie and another solo pic of Jade giving a kissy-face to the camera from inside the car.

Pic credit: @shae_kogut/Instagram

Monsters & Critics reported Briana’s “Bash Kail” party earlier this month. Briana went all out for the event, hiring a tattoo artist to ink her guests during mini sessions, and hiring a professional party planner for the event, with the theme being “Case Closed.”

The Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion special airs on Tuesday, May 17 at 8/7c on MTV.