Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline is ‘goals’ as she flaunts long legs in black leather skirt and crop top

Jade Cline put her long legs on display in a black leather outfit. Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline is “goals” as she shows off her stylish fashion sense and enviable curves.

Jade underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift and full-body liposuction last year, and she’s been showing off her new and improved figure on social media ever since.

The 24-year-old mom to Kloie showed off her long legs over the weekend in a series of photos she simply captioned with a ♠️ symbol.

Jade Cline showcases her long legs in two-piece leather ensemble

The pics shared on Jade’s Instagram show the Teen Mom 2 star posing on a winding staircase.

Jade opted for a form-fitting, leather crop top and matching skirt paired with sheer, shimmery pantyhose and a pair of very on-trend clear heels.

Jade was looking every bit a model as she tilted her head slightly, looking over the staircase’s railing, gently clasping her hands together at her waist. While giving a serious pout, Jade’s long, blonde waves were parted in the middle and cascaded nearly to her waistline.

Jade’s long-sleeved leather top hugged her in all the right places, as did its matching black leather skirt that showcased an up-to-there slit, putting her long, toned legs center stage.

In the second slide, Jade tapped into her modeling poses once again, holding onto the railing with one hand as she popped one leg in the air behind her. Jade’s off-the-shoulder top put her skin’s healthy glow on display, and her sparkly pantyhose accentuated her legs.

The post accrued nearly 8,000 Likes, and plenty of her followers raced to the comments to compliment Jade.

Teen Mom 2 fans, castmates gush over Jade’s look: ‘Goals’

Kayla Sessler from Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant commented, “Babeee 🥵🥵” to which Jade replied with a series of red heart emojis.

Another cast member from the Teen Mom franchise, Rachel Beaver from Young + Pregnant, told Jade she looked “gorgeous 🤩”

“Goals 🖤” read another of Jade’s comments while another fan echoed the statement: “You’re goals 🔥🔥.” One more comment read, “You are such a vibe! 😍.”

Despite the praise Jade has received; lately, Teen Mom 2 fans weren’t always supportive of her decision to go under the knife to achieve her body goals. Many of them criticized her decision because of the dangers involved, especially with a young daughter at home, and felt that she should have put in more work by exercising and eating healthier.

Still, other Teen Mom 2 fans felt that Jade’s surgery didn’t yield the results she was aiming for. Despite any criticism Jade receives, she looks confident in her posts.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.