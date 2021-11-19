Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline is glowing in latest pic, shows off curves in all-pink ensemble

Jade Cline was pretty in pink in a crop top and super-short shorts in a recent pic. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline was pretty in pink in a recent pic, rocking a crop top and super-short shorts.

Jade Cline has made no secret of the extensive cosmetic surgery she underwent earlier this year.

The 24-year-old mom of one had a Brazilian butt lift, 360° liposuction on her entire body, and underwent fat transfer.

Her results are fully healed and she’s been showing them off any chance she gets.

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline glows, shows off curves in all-pink ensemble

Jade took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday night to share a couple of casual selfies as she modeled an all-pink ensemble.

In the pics, Jade showed off her new platinum blonde hair, which she wore parted down the middle, and sported black-rimmed glasses.

Jade opted for a peach-hued, two-piece outfit to accentuate her curves. She paired a fuzzy, long-sleeved crop top with a pair of matching shorts with a drawstring at the waist.

Jade’s black bra peeked out from underneath her crop top as she posed with one hand on her hip and another near her hair.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

The Teen Mom 2 star took advantage of the perfect lighting coming in through her bedroom window, where the light beams coming through the blinds reflected onto her in the pic, adding an extra glow.

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Jade Cline’s Brazilian butt lift, liposuction, and fat transfer surgery

Jade’s cosmetic surgery was a major part of her storyline last season on Teen Mom 2.

Things took a turn for the worst when Jade was rolled out of recovery and into the hands of her parents.

Jade’s mom Christy took off with her boyfriend, Corey, and disappeared for over three hours while Jade waited in agonizing pain for her medication.

Christy sparked rumors that she stole Jade’s prescription meds, given her own history of drug abuse, but Jade later defended her mom and cleared her of any wrongdoing.

Luckily for Jade, her Teen Mom 2 castmate and BFF Briana DeJesus swooped in to save the day when she let Jade stay at her Florida home to finish recovering from surgery, in peace.

Jade was extremely thankful for Briana’s offer of help and even said she was sure she would have died if Briana hadn’t come to help her after surgery.

These days, Jade is making her dreams come true and building her own beauty salon, which is currently under construction.

Jade shared some proud pics with her followers of the salon, which is scheduled to be completed and open for business by next month.

In the meantime, keep your eyes open for MTV’s official word about a premiere date for the Teen Mom spinoff.

Jade was one of the moms from the Teen Mom franchise asked to be on the spinoff show and it’s sure to deliver plenty of drama, which Teen Mom viewers have been craving.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.